Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Hang On For 45-38 Win Over Buffalo

The 1st Half of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and Buffalo Bulls game was a defensive struggle.

The 2nd Half was anything but, although it was a Cajuns interception that sealed their 45-38 win over the Bulls.

The Cajuns defense was stifling in the 1st Half shutting out the Bulls, allowing them only 56 yards.

Things were going rather smoothly for the Cajuns, leading 31-7 and forcing a Buffalo punt, but Louisiana returner Jacob Bernard muffed the punt and the Cajuns almost muffed the game.

Louisiana still led 45-31, when Buffalo recovered an onside kick and then scored another touchdown to make it a one score game. After forcing a Cajuns 3 & out, the Bulls took over on their own 30 with a 1:20 remaining in the game and drove down to the Louisiana 44. That’s when Cajuns safety Tyree Skipper intercepted Buffalo QB Cole Snyder at 21-yard line, basically ending the game.

Making his first collegiate start, Cajuns QB Zeon Chriss was 22-29, for 249 yards, 1 TD, and 2 INTs. He also ran 11 times for 70 yards and 2 more touchdowns on the ground. Running backs Dre’lyn Washington (103) and Jacob Kibodi (100) each ran for 100 yards with Kibodi scoring 2 touchdowns.

Benjamin R. Massey/Ragin Cajun Athletics

Louisiana improves to 3-1 and will play the Big Ten’s Minnesota Golden Gophers next Saturday at 11A.