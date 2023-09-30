It was tale of two halves for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Saturday against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Cajuns took the opening drive down for an early 7-0 lead, led 17-14 at half, but were outscore in the 2nd half 21-14 and lost 35-24.

Louisiana got off to a tremendous start with a 10 play, 75 yard drive that finished with a Zeon Chriss 7 yard touchdown pass to Peter Leblanc in the corner of the end zone.

After Minnesota tied the game at 7-7, the Cajuns took a 10-7 lead on a Kenneth Almendares 28 yard field, his 18th straight, tying a school record.

Minnesota took a 14-10 lead, but it didn’t last long with another impressive Cajuns drive. This one was 11 plays and 75 yards and once again it was Chriss finding Robert Williams in the back of the end for a 17-14 Louisiana lead.

Minnesota still had time, but Tyrone Lewis’ interception preserved the Cajuns 3 point lead at half.

From there it was all Minnesota. They took the opening drive of the 2nd half 80 yards on 11 plays, all but one was on the ground and the Golden Gophers took a 21-17 lead, a lead they wouldn’t give up.

Chriss finished 14-25 for 172 yards, two touchdowns, but two costly interceptions.

The Cajuns had 211 yards in the 1st Half, but only 138 yards in the 2nd. And 52 of those came on Jacob Kibodi’s 52 yard run in late in the 4th quarter.

Louisiana drops to 3-2 and they welcome in Texas State next Saturday, with the kickoff still to be determined.