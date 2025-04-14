MONROE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns dropped a tough Sun Belt series on the road against ULM, falling in two of three games at Lou St. Amant Field.

Despite a strong offensive showing to open the weekend, the Cajuns couldn’t keep the momentum going, losing back-to-back games in extra innings and by a single run to close out the series.

Friday: Cajuns Power Past ULM in Series Opener

Louisiana opened the series on a high note Friday night, using a 12-hit performance to claim a 9-3 victory. Conor Higgs continued his strong season at the plate, launching his 12th home run as part of a 2-for-3, 3-RBI night. Lee Amedee added three hits and three RBIs, and the Cajuns were aggressive on the basepaths, stealing five bases.

Chase Morgan earned the win with five solid innings, while Matthew Holzhammer locked down the final four for the save. The Cajuns jumped out early and never looked back, scoring multiple runs in the second, third, fifth, and eighth innings.

Saturday: Cajuns Fall in Extra Innings

Saturday’s game saw Louisiana come up just short in a 4-3 loss in 10 innings. The Cajuns rallied late with two runs in the eighth to tie the game, but ULM walked it off in the 10th after an error and a fielder’s choice allowed the winning run to score.

Lee Amedee delivered a key 2-RBI double to tie things up late, while Andrew Herrmann, Dylan Theut, and Blake McGehee combined to keep the game close on the mound. Despite limiting ULM to just one extra-base hit and turning two double plays, the Cajuns couldn’t overcome 11 runners left on base by the Warhawks.

Sunday: One-Run Defeat Seals Series Loss

Sunday’s rubber match turned into another close contest, but Louisiana came up short again in a 3-2 loss. JR Tollett turned in a quality start, giving up three runs across 6.1 innings, but ULM’s early two-run homer from Colby Lunsford proved to be the difference.

The Cajuns grabbed a first-inning lead and tied the game in the fourth but couldn't muster a rally late, managing just six hits overall. Brennan Eager and Zach Shaw combined to hold Louisiana scoreless over the final five innings.

What’s Next

With the series loss, Louisiana drops to 17-22 overall and 8-7 in Sun Belt Conference play. The Cajuns now turn their attention to a crucial road series at Old Dominion beginning Thursday, April 17. With the conference standings tightening, every game will matter down the stretch.

