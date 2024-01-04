The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football team will host Appalachian State and travel to Coastal Carolina next season as the Sun Belt Conference announced the cross-divisional matchups for the 2024 season.

And this is exactly what most Cajuns have been wanting.

The Cajuns' matchup against the App State Mountaineers will be the 12th all-time with UL winning the last three, including the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Championship Game.

The Cajuns and Chanticleers will meet for the fourth time and the first since 2020. Louisiana is 1-2 in the three games played, winning in Conway, South Carolina in 2019 and dropping both home games (2018 & 2020).

The complete 2024 Sun Belt Conference football schedule, including play dates, will be released no later than March 1.

The 2024 non-conference schedule for Louisiana is set though. Times are to be announced, but those matchups are as follows:

Sat, August 31 vs. Grambling

Sat, September 7 @ Kennesaw State

Sat, September 14 @ Michigan State

Sat, September 21 vs Tulane