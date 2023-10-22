Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Comeback Falls Short, Lose 20-17

Two weeks ago the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns were down two scores in the 4th quarter to Texas State yet managed to pull out a thrilling 34-30 victory.

On Saturday night, the Cajuns trailed Georgia State 20-0 late in the 1st Half, but scored 17 straight points and were on Panthers 7 yard line with :38 remaining when Louisiana quarterback Zeon Chriss threw an interception in the end zone to end the game.

Georgia State appeared in control of the game with 2:50 to go in the 2nd quarter when Panthers backup quarterback Mikele Colasurdo fumbled and Louisiana recovered. Colasurdo was in the game after starter Darren Grainger took a hard shot to the head.and neck area.

The Cajuns took advantage of the turnover when Jacob Kibodi scored on a 1-yard touchdown run.

After allowing 295 yards in the 1st Half, the Cajuns defense clamped down and only gave up 45 in the 2nd Half.

Louisiana went 3 and out to begin the 2nd Half, but a fake punt extended the drive and they pulled within 20-10 on a Kenny Almendares 23-yard field.

The Cajuns made it a three point game on a Chriss to Terrence Carter 2-yard touchdown pass with 2:01 left in the 3rd quarter.

Down 20-17 and 6:56 remaining in the game, on their own 20, the Cajuns drove 73 yards, highlighted by a Chriss 34 yard run. Louisiana actually ran :40 off the clock before calling a timeout to set up a 3rd down and 4 from the Panthers 7 yard line.

Chriss was looking to his left for Peter Leblanc, but threw it into coverage and Panthers' Gavin Pringle picked it off.

Louisiana falls to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in the Sun Belt. The Cajuns travel to Mobile, AL next week to face the South Alabama Jaguars at 4P on Saturday afternoon.