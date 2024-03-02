2024 Sun Belt Conference Men’s & Women’s Basketball Tournament Schedule

2024 Sun Belt Conference Men&#8217;s &#038; Women&#8217;s Basketball Tournament Schedule

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Athletics

The regular season is in the books for both the men's and women's Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns basketball teams.

It was a bit of a disappointing season for both teams.

The men's team finished with an overall record of 18-13 and a 10-8 Sun Belt Conference mark. However, the team lost four of their last five games of the season.

Still, the Cajuns are the #5 seed in the Sun Belt tournament.

The women's team finished 15-13 overall and 10-8 in Sun Belt Conference play while winning six of their last seven games. They'll be the #7 seed in the SBC Tourney.

But, it's all about the conference tournament at this point for both teams to get a chance to move on to the Big Dance.

Below are the complete tournament schedules for the men and women.

2024 Sun Belt Men's Basketball Tournament Schedule

(All games at Pensacola Bay Center)

Tuesday, March 5

5:00 pm -- No. 12 UL Monroe vs. No. 13 Coastal Carolina
7:30 pm -- No. 11 Texas State vs. No. 14 Old Dominion

Thursday, March 7

11:30 pm -- No. 8 South Alabama vs. No. 9 Georgia Southern
2:00 pm -- No. 5 UL vs. Game 1 winner
5:00 pm -- No. 6 Southern Miss vs. Game 2 winner
7:30 pm -- No. 7 Georgia St. vs. No. 10 Marshall

Saturday, March 9

11:30 am -- No. 1 App State vs. Game 3 winner
2:00 pm -- No. 4 Arkansas State vs. Game 4 winner
5:00 pm -- No. 3 Troy vs. Game 5 winner
7:30 pm -- No. 2 James Madison vs. Game 6 winner

Sunday, March 10

5:00 pm -- Winners Game 7 vs. Game 8
7:30 pm -- Winners Game 9 vs. Game 10

Monday, March 11

6:00 pm -- Championship game [ESPN 2]

2024 Sun Belt Women's Basketball Tournament Schedule

(All games at Pensacola Bay Center)

Tuesday, March 5

11:30 am -- No. 12 Georgia Southern vs. No. 13 Texas State
2:00 pm -- No. 11 Coastal Carolina vs. No. 14 South Alabama

Wednesday, March 6

11:30 am -- No. 8 Georgia State vs. No. 9 App State
2:00 pm -- No. 5 ULM vs. Game 1 winner
5:00 pm -- No. 6 Southern Miss vs. Game 2 winner
7:30 pm -- No. 7 UL vs. No. 10 Arkansas State

Friday, March 8

11:30 am -- No. 1 Marshall vs. Game 3 winner
2:00 pm -- No. 4 Old Dominion vs. Game 4 winner
5:00 pm -- No. 3 James Madison vs. Game 5 winner
7:30 pm -- No. 2 Troy vs. Game 6 winner

Sunday, March 10 

11:30 am -- Winners Game 7 vs. Game 8
2:00 pm -- Winners Game 9 vs. Game 10

Monday, March 11

1:00 pm -- Championship Game [ESPNU]

