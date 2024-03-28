How to Catch Cajuns Baseball vs Texas State Easter Weekend

Looking to extend its eight-game win streak, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team opens a three-game Sun Belt Conference series on Thursday against Texas State at Bobcat Ballpark.

First pitch for Thursday’s opener is scheduled for 6 p.m. Louisiana (17-8, 5-1 SBC) and Texas State (15-10, 4-2 SBC) will continue the Easter Weekend series on Friday at 6 p.m. before concluding on Saturday at 2 p.m.

All three games will be streamed live on ESPN+ with fans in the Lafayette area able to listen on KPEL-FM (96.5) and worldwide on the Varsity Network app.

Louisiana extended its win streak to seven games on Tuesday after claiming a 12-4 win over in-state opponent Grambling. The Ragin’ Cajuns have won their last five SBC contests highlighted by a three-game sweep of Old Dominion at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.

Sophomore Lee Amedee (.310-2-12), Kyle DeBarge (.307-8-28) and Josh Alexander (.306-1-11) are the top regulars in the lineup with John Taylor (.299-3-13), Duncan Pastore (.291-2-14), Conor Higgs (.276-2-10) and Jose Torres (.274-1-13) following.

Louisiana will send left-handers Andrew Herrmann (1-1, 2.54 ERA) and Chase Morgan (1-1, 2.22 ERA) to the mound in the opening two games with Saturday’s starter to be determined.

Texas State opened SBC play with series wins against App State and at James Madison. The Bobcats earned a 12-6 win over UTRGV on Tuesday behind a 2-for-3 performance from Alec Patino and 11 runs through the first three innings.

Three players – Kameron Weil (.367-0-7), Ryne Farber (.359-2-18) and Daylan Pena (.350-6-26) – are hitting above .350 for the Bobcats with Aaron Lugo (.318-8-24) and Patino (.318-1-14) next.

Austin Easton (2-1, 4.10 ERA) will start on the mound for Texas State on Thursday with right-hander Sam Hall (1-1, 3.04 ERA) slated to pitch on Friday. The Bobcats will send another right-hander – Drayton Brown (0-2, 3.18 ERA) – to the mound on Saturday.

Louisiana holds a 30-21 lead in the all-time series which dates back to 1985. The Ragin’ Cajuns have claimed the last six meetings in the series with three wins each at Russo Park and the SBC Championships in Montgomery, Alabama.

The Bobcats hold a 10-6 lead in games played in San Marcos, including a three-game sweep in the 2022 meeting between the schools.

GAMES 26-28 PREVIEW

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (17-8, 5-1 SBC) at Texas State Bobcats (15-10, 4-2 SBC)

DATE/TIMES (dates and times are subject to change)

Thursday – March 28, 6 p.m.

Friday – March 29, 6 p.m.

Saturday – March 30, 2 p.m.

LOCATION/SITE

Bobcat Ballpark (2,500) | San Marcos, Texas

PITCHING MATCHUPS

THURSDAY – 6 p.m.

LOUISIANA | LH Andrew Herrmann (6-3, 215, Jr., Kennesaw, Ga.)

’24 Stats: 1-1, 2.54 ERA, 28.1 IP, 20 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 12 BB, 34 K, .196 OppBA

TEXAS STATE | RH Austin Eaton (6-1, 225, R-Jr., Frisco, Texas)

’24 Stats: 2-1, 4.10 ERA, 26.1 IP, 26 H, 15 R, 12 ER, 10 BB, 21 K, .248 OppBA

FRIDAY – 6 p.m.

LOUISIANA | LH Chase Morgan (6-3, 195, Fr., Cypress, Texas)

’24 Stats: 1-1, 2.22 ERA, 24.1 IP, 15 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 7 BB, 23 K, .174 OppBA

TEXAS STATE | RH Sam Hall (6-1, 193, So., Beaumont, Texas)

’24 Stats: 1-1, 3.04 ERA, 26.2 IP, 26 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 7 BB, 20 K, .252 OppBA

SATURDAY – 2 p.m.

LOUISIANA | TBA

TEXAS STATE | RH Drayton Brown (6-3, 215, Sr., Nacogdoches, Texas)

’24 Stats: 0-2, 3.18 ERA, 17.0 IP, 18 H, 11 R, 6 ER, 9 BB, 19 K, .265 OppBA

RANKINGS

Louisiana – Receiving Votes (NCBWA); RPI - 62

Texas State – Unranked; RPI - 72

RADIO/TV/LIVE STATISTICS

RADIO (Pregame Show starts 30 minutes prior to first pitch)

Station – KPEL-FM 96.5 / The Varsity Network App

Talent – Jay Walker (pxp); Anthony Babineaux (color)

TV/STREAMING

ESPN+

Talent – Brant Freeman (pxp), Ty Harrington (color)

LIVE STATS

CajunStats.com

SERIES RECORD

Overall: Louisiana leads, 30-21

In Lafayette: Louisiana leads, 15-10

In San Marcos: Texas State leads, 10-6

Neutral Sites: Louisiana leads, 9-1

Last 10: Louisiana, 7-3

Streak: Louisiana +6

LEADING OFF

• Louisiana opens a three-game Sun Belt Conference series beginning on Thursday when it faces Texas State at Bobcat Ballpark.

• All three games will be streamed live on ESPN+.

• All games this weekend can be heard in the Lafayette area on KPEL-FM (96.5) and worldwide on the Varsity Network app.

• Louisiana holds a 30-21 lead in the all-time series with Texas State which dates back to 1985.

• In games played in San Marcos, the Bobcats hold a 10-6 edge and have won five straight.

• The Texas State series are the lone road games where Louisiana plays 15 of 18 at home.

• The Ragin’ Cajuns open a nine-game homestand on Tuesday (April 2) against Nicholls before hosting ULM

• Louisiana has won 12 of 14 games overall since going 0-3 at the Astros Foundation College Classic in Houston.

• Louisiana’s eight-game win streak is currently tied for second nationally behind Kansas State (9).

• The Ragin’ Cajuns eight-game win streak matches its longest since winning eight straight in 2021 (March 28-April 10).

• Louisiana’s 17-8 record after 25 games is identical to the 2023 record.

• The Ragin’ Cajuns lead the SBC in ERA (3.86), strikeouts (268), opposing batting average (.211), fewest hits (169) and fewest runs (110) among SBC staffs.

• Among the NCAA leaders, Louisiana is tied for third in shutouts (4), seventh in hits allowed per nine innings (6.95), 13th in strikeouts per nine innings (11.0) and 17th in ERA (3.86).

• Chase Morgan is seventh among NCAA freshman in earned run average (2.22).

• LP Langevin leads the Sun Belt and is tied for 14th with LSU’s Luke Holman in strikeouts per nine innings (14.54).

• Steven Cash is second in the Sun Belt and 24th nationally in appearances (13).

WHAT’S UP NEXT

• Louisiana returns home for a nine-game homestand beginning on Tuesday (April 2) at 6 p.m. against defending Southland Conference Tournament champion Nicholls.

• The Ragin’ Cajuns resume Sun Belt Conference play on April 5-7 with a three-game series against ULM before hosting Prairie View (April 9), Louisiana Tech (April 10) and Marshall (April 12-14).