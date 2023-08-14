The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football season is right around the corner and this Saturday fans have a chance to get pictures and autographs at the Annual Fan Day, August 20th from Noon - 2 PM at the Cajundome.

In addition to the football team, the Ragin’ Cajuns Volleyball team will be in attendance as well.

Fans will hear from Coach Desormeaux, Coach Grey, and Vice President of Athletics, Dr. Bryan Maggard. There will be a t-shirt giveaway and people can pick up the Parking and Tailgate Passes. Our Lady of Lourdes will also be holding a Blood Drive and will be looking for donations.

Earlier in the week the Ragin’ Cajuns Volleyball team plays an Exhibition Match against Tulane, Thursday night at 6P at Earl K. Long Gym.

Louisiana’s football team just wrapped up their first full week of camp with a scrimmage on Saturday afternoon. They’ll open the season at home, Saturday, September 2 against Northwestern State at 6:30 PM.

