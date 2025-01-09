(Lafayette, Louisiana) - The 2025 season is shaping up to be a big one for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team. Fans can look forward to a Sun Belt Championship rematch against Marshall and the first-ever meeting with James Madison, as the Sun Belt Conference announced its cross-division matchups this week.

At home, the Cajuns will take on Marshall and Rice, with the season opener set for August 30 against Rice. They’ll also host in-state rival McNeese on September 6, as well as division foes Southern Miss, Texas State, and ULM, all at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium in Lafayette.

On the road, Louisiana faces a tough schedule, starting with non-conference games at Missouri on September 13 and Eastern Michigan on September 20. The Cajuns will also travel to James Madison and visit divisional opponents Arkansas State, South Alabama, and Troy.

The full 2025 schedule, with specific dates for Sun Belt matchups, will be announced by March 1, 2025.

The Sun Belt Conference is coming off an impressive 2024 season, where its teams took down three Power Five opponents. Since 2016, the Sun Belt has recorded 22 wins against those major conferences, including 11 since the league expanded to 14 teams in 2022. It also led all non-Power Five conferences in bowl appearances for the third straight year.

Each Sun Belt team plays one home and one away game against cross-division opponents every season, with the goal of facing every team from the other division at least once every four years. Teams also play six games within their division, keeping rivalries strong.

Get ready, Cajun Nation—the 2025 season promises to bring plenty of excitement and action!