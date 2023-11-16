A project over a decade in the making, the University of Louisiana released details of their future plans for Cajun Field.

Cajun Field was completed for the 1971 season with a Master Plan released in 2013 to potentially increase capacity from 41,000 to 65,000.

The plans released Thursday will cut capacity to the new Our Lady of the Lourdes Stadium to just over 30,000, but will include many more amenities.

The first of the construction or in this case destruction will be to knock down the press box and the upper deck seating area.

That will be replaced will suites, logo boxes, clubs seats press box and office space.

Construction to the new Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium is set to begin following the Ragin' Cajuns final home football game of the season on November 25th against ULM. It's set to be completed for the 2025 football season.

