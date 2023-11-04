Louisiana Loses Twice On Saturday; Zeon Chriss and Arkansas State

A beautiful Saturday afternoon went from bad to worse the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. Before they lost 37-17 to the Arkansas State Red wolves, the Ragin’ Cajuns appear to have lost their second quarterback of the season.

Down 27-17 in the 4th quarter, Zeon Chriss left the game due to a severe right ankle injury. On 2nd down, Chriss kept the ball and Arkansas State defensive lineman Thurman Geathers while making the tackle, landed on Chriss’ right ankle.

When the ESPN+ broadcast came back from commercial, it showed the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns training staff putting the air cast on Chriss’ right ankle. Chriss became the Louisiana quarterback in the 3rd game of the season when starter Ben Wooldridge suffered a foot injury against UAB.

The Cajuns defense had no answers for most of the game for true freshman quarterback Jaylon Raynor and a rushing attack that had more than 250 yards in the game. Raynor was 18-28 passing for 194 yards. He also had 53 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns.

The Ragin’ Cajuns came out flat both offensively and defensively. Down 7-0 on their second possession of the game, Zeon Chriss did hit a wide open Peter Leblanc for 87 yard touchdown pass to tie the game up, but then fell behind 20-7 before making a run.

Right before halftime, the Cajuns cut the lead to 10 on a 24-yard Kenny Almendares field goal as they were trailing 20-10 heading into the locker room.

Louisiana’s defense forced a punt on the Red Wolves first possession of the 2nd Half and the offense took advantage of three Arkansas State personal fouls as Chriss scores on a one yard touchdown run.

But Raynor and Company came right back with a touchdown of their own and pushed the lead back to 10, 27-17.

The Cajuns had plenty of time to get back in the game when Chriss suffered the injury. Backup QB Chandler Fields started 5-8 for 43 yards before throwing an interception that ended the drive.

The Cajuns drop to 5-4 and 2-3 in the Sun Belt and will host Southern Miss this Thursday night, a game that will be nationally televised in ESPN U and can be heard on 103.3 The Goat.