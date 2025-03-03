IRVINE, Calif. (103.3 The GOAT) – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team faced a tough test over the weekend, dropping all three games against No. 20 UC Irvine at Anteater Ballpark. Despite flashes of offensive power, Louisiana was unable to overcome the Anteaters’ consistent hitting and strong bullpen, falling to a 5-7 record on the season.

Game 1: Late Push Falls Short in 7-4 Loss (Feb. 28, 2025)

The series opener saw the Ragin’ Cajuns battle early, but UC Irvine pulled away late with a three-run eighth inning to secure the 7-4 victory.

Drew Markle was a bright spot for Louisiana, going 3-for-4 with a home run and a triple.

was a bright spot for Louisiana, going 3-for-4 with a home run and a triple. Trip Dobson delivered a clutch two-run single in the eighth inning to keep the Cajuns in striking distance.

delivered a clutch two-run single in the eighth inning to keep the Cajuns in striking distance. Starting pitcher Chase Morgan (5.0 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 9 K) gave Louisiana a solid outing, but the bullpen struggled to contain UC Irvine’s offense.

(5.0 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 9 K) gave Louisiana a solid outing, but the bullpen struggled to contain UC Irvine’s offense. UC Irvine capitalized on six hit batters and timely extra-base hits, including a home run from Chase Call.

Game 2: Home Runs Not Enough in 9-6 Defeat (Mar. 1, 2025)

Louisiana showcased power at the plate in Game 2, launching four home runs, but an early deficit proved too much to overcome.

Conor Higgs led the charge with two home runs, while Drew Markle and Jose Torres also went deep.

led the charge with two home runs, while and also went deep. Blake McGehee struggled in his start, allowing six earned runs in just one inning of work.

struggled in his start, allowing six earned runs in just one inning of work. The Cajuns managed to out-homer the Anteaters, but UC Irvine's 13-hit performance and aggressive baserunning sealed the win.

Louisiana’s bullpen stabilized after the rough start, with Riley Marcotte (3.0 IP, 1 ER, 4 K) providing key relief innings.

Game 3: Early Lead Slips Away in 12-5 Loss (Mar. 2, 2025)

Louisiana came out swinging in the series finale, jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning, but UC Irvine responded quickly and dominated the later frames.

Caleb Stelly (2-for-3, HR, 2 BB) led the offense, helping the Cajuns post an early five-run output.

(2-for-3, HR, 2 BB) led the offense, helping the Cajuns post an early five-run output. Louisiana’s bullpen struggled, giving up 12 runs on 13 hits, with Andrew Herrmann taking the loss (3.2 IP, 6 ER, 4 K).

taking the loss (3.2 IP, 6 ER, 4 K). UC Irvine’s Will Bermudez crushed a three-run homer to turn the tide, while Jacob McCombs added three hits and a home run.

crushed a three-run homer to turn the tide, while added three hits and a home run. The Cajuns left 11 runners stranded, missing key opportunities to close the gap.

Key Takeaways from the Weekend Series

The Ragin’ Cajuns' pitching staff struggled to contain UC Irvine’s potent offense, surrendering 28 runs across the three-game series.

The starting rotation and bullpen both had difficulty keeping the Anteaters off the basepaths, leading to big innings that proved costly. Offensively, Louisiana displayed flashes of power, hitting six home runs over the weekend. Conor Higgs was a standout performer, launching three home runs and showcasing his ability to change the game with his bat. Despite putting runs on the board, the Cajuns struggled with runners in scoring position, leaving a combined 24 men stranded over the three games.

Facing a ranked opponent on the road served as a valuable learning experience for Louisiana, and the team will need to make key adjustments moving forward to stay competitive.

Up Next

Louisiana returns home to face another tough opponent in UNC-Wilmington Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. The radio broadcast of the game will begin at 5:30 p.m. on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL.