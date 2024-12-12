NEW ORLEANS, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) state championship games are underway! Here is the list of games and when they'll play.

We've also got a live scoreboard following each of the games below as well. Who are you going for in this week's championship games!

LHSAA State Championship Match-ups

Here is the full list of match-ups this coming week, with three Acadiana-area teams joining 13 others in the hunt for state titles.

DIVISION I (NON-SELECT)

Ruston vs. Central-Baton Rouge

December 14, 12:00 p.m.

DIVISION II (NON-SELECT)

Franklinton vs. Cecilia

December 13, 7 p.m.

St. James vs. Sterlington

December 12, 7:00 p.m.

Haynesville vs. South Plaquemines

December 12, 3:30 p.m.

DIVISION I (SELECT)

Edna Karr vs. Alexandria

December 14, 3:30 p.m.

DIVISION II (SELECT)

Archbishop Shaw vs. E.D. White

December 13, 12:00 p.m.

DIVISION III (SELECT)

Catholic-New Iberia vs. Dunham

December 13, 3:30 p.m.

Vermilion Catholic vs. Ouachita Christian

December 12, 12:00 p.m.