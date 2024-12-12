Louisiana High School Championship Scoreboard: Live Updates
NEW ORLEANS, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) state championship games are underway! Here is the list of games and when they'll play.
We've also got a live scoreboard following each of the games below as well. Who are you going for in this week's championship games!
LHSAA State Championship Match-ups
Here is the full list of match-ups this coming week, with three Acadiana-area teams joining 13 others in the hunt for state titles.
Ruston vs. Central-Baton Rouge
December 14, 12:00 p.m.
Franklinton vs. Cecilia
December 13, 7 p.m.
DIVISION III (NON-SELECT)
St. James vs. Sterlington
December 12, 7:00 p.m.
DIVISION IV (NON-SELECT)
Haynesville vs. South Plaquemines
December 12, 3:30 p.m.
Edna Karr vs. Alexandria
December 14, 3:30 p.m.
Archbishop Shaw vs. E.D. White
December 13, 12:00 p.m.
Catholic-New Iberia vs. Dunham
December 13, 3:30 p.m.
DIVISION IV (SELECT)
Vermilion Catholic vs. Ouachita Christian
December 12, 12:00 p.m.
10 Must-Have Tailgate Foods for South Louisiana Football
Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham