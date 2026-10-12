LAFAYETTE, La. — James Madison University announced Monday that it has been accepted into the American Conference and will become a full member no later than July 1, 2028. The move pulls the Sun Belt’s reigning football champion out of the league that Louisiana calls home.

The news arrives two days after the Ragin’ Cajuns (4-2, 1-1 Sun Belt) lost 32-31 at Louisiana Tech. It also lands five days before Troy visits Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17. For Cajuns fans, the question is what the Sun Belt looks like without the Dukes.

What James Madison Announced Monday

JMU’s Board of Visitors voted unanimously to notify the Sun Belt that the Dukes are leaving. The American’s CEOs also voted unanimously to accept them. Seventeen of JMU’s 18 varsity sports will move to the American, and field hockey will stay in the Mid-American Conference.

The Dukes will pay about $23 million to enter the American and $5 million to exit the Sun Belt, per reporting. JMU says private funding covers the exit fee and new corporate partners have already committed the entry fee.

Why the Timing Matters: A Sun Belt Exit Fee Vote

James Madison moved days before the Sun Belt was set to vote on raising its exit fees. The conference had planned that vote for this week, with the goal of pushing fees above the $5 million Texas State paid to leave for the Pac-12.

Texas State left on a similar clock. It announced its Pac-12 move on June 30, 2025, the last day before its exit fee would have doubled from $5 million to $10 million.

Louisiana Tech’s arrival this summer came with an exit fee of its own. The Bulldogs reportedly agreed to a record Conference USA payout of more than $8 million to make the move. They then beat the Cajuns for their first Sun Belt football win on Saturday night, rallying from a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit and scoring the winning touchdown with 46 seconds left.

What the Sun Belt Said About James Madison Leaving

The conference and its board president issued a joint statement on Monday. Commissioner Keith Gill said the league has had the best four-year stretch of its 50-year history since expanding to 14 football-playing members. He also said conference leadership will “examine and evaluate all opportunities” going forward.

The Sun Belt did not directly address the exit fee question in its initial response. Once JMU leaves, the conference drops from 14 football-playing members to 13.

What the Ragin’ Cajuns Lose When the Dukes Leave

James Madison arrives in the American with a Louisiana connection. Billy Napier led the Ragin’ Cajuns to their first outright Sun Belt championship in 2021 before leaving for Florida. He is now JMU’s first-year head coach, and the Dukes are 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Sun Belt this season.

Kevin Terrell, Getty Images Kevin Terrell, Getty Images

On the field, JMU won the Sun Belt and reached the College Football Playoff last season, falling at Oregon in the first round. Louisiana has met the Dukes on the field and on the court. James Madison handed the Cajuns a 24-14 loss in Harrisonburg in league play. The Dukes also ended Louisiana’s men’s basketball season with an 87-72 win in the Sun Belt Tournament in Pensacola in March.

What Changes for Louisiana’s 2026 Football Schedule

Nothing changes this fall. The Dukes are not on Louisiana’s regular-season slate, and they remain in the Sun Belt until the move takes effect. A Cajuns-Dukes meeting could only happen in the Dec. 4 Sun Belt Football Championship at a campus site, and only if each team wins its division.

Louisiana’s six remaining regular-season games start with Troy at home on Oct. 17 and Southern Miss in Hattiesburg on Oct. 24. After an open date on Oct. 31, the Cajuns host South Alabama on Nov. 7 and visit ULM on Thursday, Nov. 12. They finish with Coastal Carolina at home on Nov. 21 and Georgia State in Atlanta on Nov. 28.

The Money Gap Behind the Move

One report puts the American’s payout near $10 million per school each year, compared with about $2.5 million in the Sun Belt. Sources also say JMU will receive a full media rights share, which new members often do not.

What Happens Next for the Ragin’ Cajuns and the Sun Belt

Sources said the American is not looking to add another member imminently. The Sun Belt has said it will evaluate its options, and its exit fee vote was scheduled for this week.

Louisiana also faces this period with an interim athletics director. Trey Frazier took over in July after Bryan Maggard left for Missouri. On the field, the Cajuns are coming off a last-second 23-20 win over Arkansas State in league play, followed by the one-point loss in Ruston. A win over Troy on Saturday would put the Cajuns at 2-1 in Sun Belt play.

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