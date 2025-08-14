Highlights

The Best High School Mascots in Louisiana

Louisiana's most unique high school mascots include the only Chipmunks in America, Snoopy Flying Aces, and mythical Roneagles. Here are the schools that made our list.

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — With the new school year and, more importantly, high school football starting soon, we're looking forward to watching our student athletes take the field on Friday nights.

We have a lot of great high school teams across the state, and there are several with mascots as unique as our culture. We did the research and found some of the most unique ones in the Pelican State.

Louisiana's Most Unique High School Mascots

1. Archbishop Chapelle Chipmunks (Metairie)

Claim to Fame: The only high school in America with Chipmunks as their mascot

According to Sports Illustrated High School, Archbishop Chapelle in Metairie stands alone in the nation as the only high school using Chipmunks as its mascot. In a 1964 contest, mascot suggestions included Raiderettes, Fleur de lis, Shamrocks and Chapelle's Belles, but Chipmunks was the easy winner thanks to their "alert, inquisitive, sociable and communicative" nature.

Why It's Special: This mascot represents the school's values while being completely unique nationwide.

2. St. Joseph's Academy Redstickers (Baton Rouge)

Claim to Fame: Louisiana's most creative mascot system with five rotating animals

According to St. Joseph's Academy, St. Joseph's Academy has a unique mascot system where every student is a Redsticker, named in honor of Baton Rouge (which translates to "red stick" from French explorers who found a red cypress tree marking Native American hunting grounds), but students also belong to one of four class mascots - Flamingo, Bee, Turtle, or Dolphin - depending on their graduation year.

Why It's Special: The Redstickers name connects directly to Baton Rouge's French colonial history, while the rotating class system builds unique community identity within each grade.

3. Loyola Flyers (Shreveport)

Claim to Fame: Features Snoopy as the Flying Ace with official permission from creator Charles Schulz

According to ESPN Southwest Louisiana, Shreveport's Loyola Flyers boast Snoopy flying his famed doghouse – the Sopwith Camel – as the Flying Ace in pursuit of the Red Baron. A former French teacher at the school wrote Charles Schulz in 1966 asking for permission. Schulz not only said yes but provided a print of Snoopy in pursuit of the Red Baron!

Why It's Special: This is arguably the most recognizable high school logo in the nation, featuring an internationally beloved cartoon character with official licensing.

4. Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy Swamp Owls (Kenner)

Claim to Fame: The only Swamp Owls in high school sports with a massive campus sculpture

According to Sports Illustrated High School, visitors to Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy are greeted by a 15-foot sculpture of a Swamp Owl, also known as a Barred Owl. There are no Barred Owls in high school sports, and Kenner Discovery has the only Swamp Owls.

Why It's Special: The mascot celebrates Louisiana's unique wetland ecosystem while being completely original in high school athletics.

5. Crowley High School Ladies and Gents (Crowley)

Claim to Fame: Perfect gender-neutral mascot system

According to Sports Illustrated High School, ladies and gentlemen, let us introduce you to Crowley High School, home of the Ladies and Gents. It's pretty simple: The boys sports teams are called the Gents and the girls teams are called the Ladies.

Why It's Special: This elegant solution honors both male and female athletes with sophisticated, respectful terminology that's uniquely Louisiana in its charm.

6. Union Parish Farmers (Farmerville)

Claim to Fame: Authentic agricultural representation of Louisiana's farming heritage

According to MaxPreps, Union Parish High School in Farmerville are known as the Farmers, with multiple state championships in 2001 and 2013, representing Louisiana's deep agricultural roots.

Why It's Special: This mascot perfectly represents Louisiana's farming community, with one local noting "can anything ever top the Farmerville Farmers?"

7. Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators (Lafayette/Youngsville)

Claim to Fame: The only Blue Gators among 100+ Gator schools nationwide

According to Sports Illustrated High School, more than 100 high schools in the U.S. go by the Gators, but there's only one Blue Gators, and they're in Lafayette, Louisiana, at Ascension Episcopal.

Why It's Special: While Gators are common, the "Blue" designation makes this completely unique nationally.

8. Metairie Park Country Day Cajuns (Metairie)

Claim to Fame: The only high school Cajuns in America

According to Sports Illustrated High School, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette has the Ragin' Cajuns, and Metairie Park Country Day — located between the Mississippi River and Lake Pontchartrain — has the less angry Cajuns. It seems like more than one Louisiana high school would be called the Cajuns, but nope, this school has the nickname all to itself in all of U.S. preps.

Why It's Special: Represents authentic Louisiana Acadian heritage while being the sole high school to claim this iconic cultural identity.

9. Leesville Wampus Cats (Leesville)

Claim to Fame: Mythical Louisiana folklore creature

According to DeRidder Real Estate, the mascot for Leesville High School is the wampus cat. They are known as the Leesville Wampus Cats! The Wampus Cat is a legendary creature from Appalachian and Southern folklore, making this a unique choice rooted in regional mythology.

Why It's Special: Fans recognize this as one of Louisiana's most distinctive mascots, earning "honorable mention" for creativity.

10. Sulphur Golden Tors (Sulphur)

Claim to Fame: Creative abbreviation that became iconic

According to Sports Illustrated High School, sure, Tors is just short for Tornadoes, but you've got to love the creativity (and brevity). There are several Golden Tornadoes in the high school ranks across the U.S., plus a few singular Golden Tornado, but there's only one Golden Tors.

Why It's Special: What started as a space-saving abbreviation became a beloved unique identity.

Additional Notable Mentions

McDonogh Roneagles (New Orleans)

According to Sports Illustrated High School, a Roneagle is a mythical bird fashioned after the American bald eagle. But McDonogh's Roneagle has a solid iron constitution, making it stronger, swifter, larger and more resourceful than all other real-life birds.

New Orleans Charter Science and Mathematics High School Nautilus (New Orleans)

According to Sports Illustrated High School, from the school's website: "The Chambered Nautilus is an ocean-dwelling mollusk. As a nautilus age, it creates new chambers for its shell, which it then grows into. The nautilus moves through the water with jet propulsion, using the chambers it grew out of to regulate its buoyancy. The shell's spiral is an approximation of the Golden Ratio, a mathematical relationship found throughout nature, art, and architecture."

Isidore Newman Greenie Gators (New Orleans)

According to Sports Illustrated High School, a greenie, according to Merriam-Webster, is a supporter of environmentalism, but Isidore Newman's mascot is Greenie Gator. If the school ever considered a mascot change, the Mannings might be an option — Isidore Newman is the alma mater of Peyton, Cooper, Eli and most recently Arch.

What Makes Louisiana Mascots Special

According to K945.com, Louisiana schools feature unique mascots that are exclusive to the state, including Chipmunks, Fire Birds, and RedStickers, with some being completely unique in the nation. While many Louisiana schools default to common mascots like Tigers (30+ schools), Panthers, or Bulldogs (20+ schools each), the state's most memorable mascots reflect its unique culture, geography, and history.

The best Louisiana high school mascots successfully blend local culture, geographic features, historical significance, and creative storytelling to create identities that are both meaningful to their communities and distinctive on a national level.

