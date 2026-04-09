ABBEVILLE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — Broc Prejean is not leaving Vermilion Catholic after all, meaning the search for a new coach is no longer necessary.

The Eagles’ head football coach sent an email to the VC community Wednesday afternoon reversing his resignation, according to Vermilion Today. Prejean had announced roughly two weeks ago that he would not return for the 2026-27 school year, pointing to family as the reason. Wednesday’s email walked that back.

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“I recognized I would be missing a lot more than just football with the relationships that have come into our lives through VC,” Prejean said in the email. “I am just appreciative that I was blessed to recognize that before it was too late.”

FLASHBACK: Broc Prejean Announces Departure from Vermilion Catholic

Prejean will return to helm the team for the 2026-2027 season. With the announcement, Vermilion Catholic said it has concluded its search for a new head coach. The Eagles are looking to bounce back and make another run into the state playoffs.

Prejean's Record at VC

Since 2022, the Eagles had held the No. 1 seed in the Division IV Select playoffs and finished as state runners-up that year before capturing the title two years later. In his final season in 2025, the team started 1-4 but still secured a playoff berth before falling to Kentwood in the first round.

In December 2024, he guided the Eagles to a perfect 14-0 season and a Division IV Select State Championship. VC defeated Ouachita Christian 33-21 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, the program's first state title since 2013. The run earned Prejean statewide Coach of the Year honors.

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