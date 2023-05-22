Louisiana Begins Defense of Sun Belt Title Against Texas State

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns open the defense of their Sun Belt Championship Wednesday night against Texas State. The 2022 Sun Belt Champions secured the 4 seed in the upcoming Sun Belt Conference tournament with a 10-1 win against Southern Miss on Friday Night.

It’s been a roller-coaster of a season for Louisiana, which found them in first place in the Sun Belt following a weekend sweep of Marshall. That’s when the ride started.

The Cajuns lost three straight conference series to Troy, James Madison and Coastal Carolina, but mixed in a win at #1 LSU.

The turnaround started at the beginning of May with a sweep of ULM that probably wasn’t very surprising, but necessary. On the other hand, sweeping Texas State the following weekend was a bit of a shock and went a long way to help the Cajuns avoid the Tuesday single elimination round.

Louisiana did lose the final series of the regular season to Southern Miss two games to one, but the Friday victory sealed their fate.

The Cajuns and Bobcats are scheduled to play Wednesday at 7:30P CT with the pre-game show at 7P CT. Catch all of the action on 96.5 KPEL FM with the Voice of the Ragin’ Cajuns Jay Walker and Anthony Babineaux.

