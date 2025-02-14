Louisiana Baseball Opens 2025 Season Against San Jose State

(Lafayette, Louisiana) – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team kicks off its highly anticipated 2025 season this weekend with a three-game home series against the San Jose State Spartans at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park. The season opener is set for Friday at 6 p.m., followed by a Saturday matchup at 2 p.m. and the series finale on Sunday at 11 a.m.

This meeting marks the first time the two programs have faced each other since the 2000 College World Series, where Louisiana claimed a historic 6-3 victory. The Ragin’ Cajuns (42-20 in 2024) enter the season as the defending Sun Belt Conference regular-season champions, having made their third consecutive NCAA Regional appearance, finishing as a finalist against national runner-up Texas A&M. San Jose State (24-33 in 2024) looks to improve upon last season's performance in the Mountain West Conference.

Pitching Matchups:

Friday (6 p.m.): Louisiana’s All-America candidate Chase Morgan (6-3, 3.18 ERA) vs. San Jose State’s Jesse Gutierrez (4-4, 3.47 ERA).

Louisiana’s All-America candidate Chase Morgan (6-3, 3.18 ERA) vs. San Jose State’s Jesse Gutierrez (4-4, 3.47 ERA). Saturday (2 p.m.): Louisiana’s Blake McGehee (3-2, 5.12 ERA) vs. San Jose State’s David Thomas (St. Mary’s transfer).

Louisiana’s Blake McGehee (3-2, 5.12 ERA) vs. San Jose State’s David Thomas (St. Mary’s transfer). Sunday (11 a.m.): Louisiana’s Parker Dillhoff (JUCO transfer) vs. San Jose State’s Win Scott (NC State transfer).

Key Returners for Louisiana: The Ragin’ Cajuns return a strong core of 16 letter-winners under sixth-year head coach Matt Deggs. Key contributors include:

Chase Morgan (LHP): The ace of the pitching staff, posting a stellar 3.18 ERA in 2024.

The ace of the pitching staff, posting a stellar 3.18 ERA in 2024. Luke Yuhasz (OF): Hit .318 with seven home runs and 21 RBIs last season.

Hit .318 with seven home runs and 21 RBIs last season. Jose Torres (INF): A steady bat, finishing 2024 with a .310 average and 35 RBIs.

A steady bat, finishing 2024 with a .310 average and 35 RBIs. Caleb Stelly (C): A key presence behind the plate, hitting .296 with 33 RBIs.

Broadcast & Streaming Information: Fans can catch the action live on KPEL-FM 96.5 and worldwide via the Varsity Network app, with Jay Walker and Brad Topham on the call. Friday’s opener will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Dan McDonald and Brennan Breaux providing commentary.

Series Promotions:

Friday: Baseball Bingo Night.

Baseball Bingo Night. Sunday: Kid’s Day, featuring Anthem Buddies, a Junior Announcer, and a chance for kids to run the bases postgame.

Following the opening series, Louisiana continues its seven-game homestand with a midweek matchup against Texas Southern on Tuesday, February 21, followed by a three-game weekend series against Big Ten contender Nebraska, a 2024 NCAA Regional participant.

Ticket Info:

Tickets for Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Baseball games are available online at RaginCajuns.com/tickets or by calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 482-GoUL (4685). Group tickets can be arranged by emailing Tickets@louisiana.edu.