LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The Goat) – Krewe Allons, the Name, Image, and Likeness collective dedicated to support Ragin’ Cajuns student-athletes, announced its official launch Wednesday.

The collective was established to provide student-athletes with increased brand exposure through a variety of experiences and connections in the community.

attachment-Screenshot 2023-10-11 at 7.46.04 PM loading...

“Our student-athletes are deserving of the best NIL opportunities available, and Krewe Allons will serve as a tremendous resource in this space,” said Dr. Bryan Maggard, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. “I am excited to watch our students grow their respective brands, further engage with members of our community, and gain experiences that will benefit them well beyond college.”

Fans can give to the collective with a monthly subscription for as low as $10 a month or make one-time investments. Krewe Allons will have events throughout the year that fans can attend, such as the men’s basketball Ragin’ Tip Off Celebration on Oct. 12.

Krewe Allons will be operated by a board made up of alumni, donors, and former student-athletes, who are dedicated to manage the daily operations, fundraising campaigns, community partnerships and more.

LISTEN to John Aiken of Krewe Allons on SportsChat with Dave Schultz

For more information, visit www.KreweAllons.com, or follow Krewe Allons on Twitter/X (@KreweAllons).