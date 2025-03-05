It's going to be a busy night for Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns athletics as three teams will be in action on Wednesday night (March 5).

The Ragin' Cajuns Radio Network will have all the games covered and you can tune in on-air or through the respective stations' apps.

Below is the schedule for all the games tonight and how to listen/stream each one:

BASEBALL

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-5) @ Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-7)

Time - Pregame at 5:30 pm, First Pitch at 6:00 pm

Talent - Dawson Eiserloh (play-by-play) & Brad Topham (color)

Station - 96.5 KPEL & 96.5 KPEL App

SOFTBALL

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (11-6) @ No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-3)

Time - Pregame at 5:30 pm, First Pitch at 6:00 pm

Talent - Cody Junot (play-by-play) & Bobby Neveaux (color)

Station - Classic Rock 105.1 & Classic Rock 105.1 app

BASKETBALL

#11 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (12-20) vs. #10 Old Dominion (12-19)

Time - Pregame at 7:00 pm, Tip-Off at 7:30 pm

Talent - Jay Walker (play-by-play)

Station - 103.3 FM/1420 AM The Goat & 103.3 The Goat app

The men's basketball team won last night in their opening game of the Sun Belt Conference tournament in Pensacola, Florida. They defeated ULM 73-69 in overtime.

Next up is Old Dominion in the single-elimination tournament.

The Cajuns and Monarchs played once during the regular season, with ODU winning 71-60 at the Cajundome back on January 9th.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Women's Basketball team will play their first game in the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Thursday, March 6 at 2:00 pm.

The No. 7 Ragin' Cajuns will face the winner of the Texas State/Marshall game which is being played on Wednesday at 2:00 pm.

View the updated SBC Women's Basketball Tournament schedule here.