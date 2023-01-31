LHSAA Soccer Playoffs: Check Out All The Acadiana Area Teams in Action

The 2023 LHSAA Soccer playoff brackets have officially been released. The first round begins on Sunday, February 5th and the finals will take place on February 18th. There are multiple Acadiana teams in action in both the girl's and boys’ brackets. Here is the list of Acadiana high school teams competing in the first round of the LHSAA Soccer playoffs.

Boys:

Division I:

1 Catholic of BR vs 32 NISH

14 Lafayette vs 19 H.L. Bourgeois

15 South Side vs 18 Acadiana

Division II:

9 Caddo Magnet vs 24 Beau Chene

8 Neville vs 25 Ruston

12 Teurlings Catholic vs 21 Lakeshore

10 David Thibodaux vs 23 Riverdale

15 North Vermillion vs South Lafourche

2 STM vs 31 North DeSoto

Division III:

16 Cecilia vs 17 Erath

9 Parkview Baptist vs 24 St. Martinville

13 Kenner Discovery Health & Science vs 20 Morgan City

14 Leesville vs 19 Lutcher

Division IV:

16 Catholic New Iberia vs 17 LCA

9 Ascension Episcopal vs 24 Calvary Baptist

13 Loyola Prep vs 20 Westminster Christian

3 Episcopal of Acadiana vs 30 Fisher

14 Rapides vs 19 Evangel Christian

11 Pope John Paul vs 22 Vermillion Catholic

6 Grace Christian vs 27 Acadiana Renaissance Charter

Girls:

Division I:

16 Hahnville vs 17 NISH

9 Mt. Carmel vs 24 HL Bourgeois

8 Lafayette vs 25 Central Lafourche

12 Alexandria vs 21 Destrehan

4 CE Byrd vs 29 Acadiana

11 Mandeville vs 22 Sulphur

10 South Side vs 23 Benton

Division II:

1 STM vs 32 Northwood

9 David Thibodaux vs 24 Academy of Our Lady

3 Teurlings Catholic vs 30 South Lafourche

14 Ruston vs 19 Beau Chene

11 Tioga vs 22 North Vermillion

6 Neville vs 27 Liberty

7 Terrebonne vs 26 Comeaux

Division III:

1 Arch Bishop Hannan vs 32 St. Martinville

5 E.D. White vs 28 Kaplan

4 St. Louis Catholic vs 29 Morgan City

14 Cecilia vs 19 Ursuline Academy

11 Lutcher vs 22 Leesville

7 Vanderbilt Catholic vs 26 Erath

Division IV:

16 Catholic New Iberia vs 17 Dunham

16 Episcopal of Acadiana vs 24 St. Frederick

5 Covenant Christian vs 28 Highland Baptist

13 Ouachita Christian vs 20 Acadiana Renaissance Charter

4 Episcopal vs 29 Riverside

14 Houma Christian vs 19 Opelousas Catholic

11 Westminster Christian vs 22 Ascension Episcopal

6 Newman vs 27 Vermillion Catholic

7 STM vs 26 LCA

For the LHSAA Soccer Brackets, you can check out the LHSAA website. Good Luck to all the Acadiana area teams.

