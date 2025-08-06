(103.3 The Goat) - The 2025-2026 football season is rapidly approaching for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. The first scheduled home game is on Saturday, August 30th against the Rice Owls. This will be the first time Cajuns fans will be able to experience the newly remodeled Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium. It's been a while since demolition began last year.

The renovation of Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium brings plenty of enhancements designed to upgrade the game-day experience for fans and players alike to a whole new level. The biggest changes are taking place on the west side where brand-new construction will include 34 luxury suites, 40 loge boxes, and 524 premium club seats.

What's New at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium

Fans will enjoy upgraded amenities including climate-controlled indoor club spaces, expanded concession options, and improved restroom facilities. Five new lower-bowl chairback seating sections will increase comfort (and if you've ever sat for a game on bleachers with no back, you'll really appreciate the extra support), while adding exclusive areas like the McElligott Club and premium parking access will offer a more convenient experience.

One of the familiar and fan favorite events is the Cajun Walk. About two and a half hours before game time, Ragin' Cajun fans and excited tailgaters line up along Reinhardt Drive for the Cajun Walk, which provides fans a chance to say hello to their favorite Louisiana Football student-athletes. Fans greet the team as they unload the buses and enter at through the southwest corner of Lourdes Stadium.

Lead the Team: Win This Ultimate Fan Experience

Imagine leading that parade of players into the stadium. Well, dream no more. You've got a chance to win a prize that includes 4 game tickets, free food from Taco Bell as well as the opportunity to lead the Cajun Walk for an upcoming Cajuns game. For details on the contest including rules and entry form, click the button below:

