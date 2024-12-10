LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns just got a major boost to their quarterback roster with the return of a former St. Thomas More (STM) standout who entered the transfer portal over the weekend.

As previously rumored, Walker Howard, who led STM to a state title and was a dominant figure in the Class of 2022, is now enrolled at the University of Louisiana and is expected to play for the Cajuns next season. His family confirmed the move to The Acadiana Advocate, while other inside sources at Louisiana confirmed the news to 103.3 The GOAT.

After stints at LSU and Ole Miss, Howard is coming back to his hometown, bringing with him elite potential, invaluable experience, and deep ties to Louisiana football.

A Homecoming for Walker Howard

Walker Howard, a Lafayette native and STM alumnus, has officially enrolled at the University of Louisiana for the spring semester. His father, Jamie Howard—a former LSU quarterback and STM star himself—confirmed the move to The Acadiana Advocate, marking a significant homecoming for the talented QB.

Other sources, including insiders at Louisiana, have also confirmed to 103.3 The GOAT Howard's enrollment at the university.

Howard’s decision comes as the Ragin’ Cajuns face a pivotal moment. With two seasoned quarterbacks leaving the roster and a true freshman as the only experienced player remaining, Howard’s return could not come at a better time.

Howard’s High School Legacy in Louisiana

Walker Howard’s high school career at STM cemented him as one of the most celebrated quarterbacks in Louisiana’s football history:

Sophomore Year : Played a key role in STM’s 11-2 season, which culminated in a Division I state championship.

: Played a key role in STM’s 11-2 season, which culminated in a Division I state championship. Junior Year : A breakout season with 3,430 passing yards and 42 touchdowns, leading STM to a perfect 10-0 record and another state title.

: A breakout season with 3,430 passing yards and 42 touchdowns, leading STM to a perfect 10-0 record and another state title. Senior Year: Despite an early-season injury, Howard still managed 2,394 passing yards and 25 touchdowns.

These impressive stats earned him a top-five national ranking among quarterbacks and the No. 27 spot overall in ESPN’s 2022 recruiting class.

College Journey and Return to Acadiana

After high school, Howard began his college career at LSU, playing sparingly behind Heisman winner Jayden Daniels. He transferred to Ole Miss as a redshirt freshman, where he saw limited action but gained experience in high-caliber SEC programs.

Now, with two years of eligibility remaining, Howard has the chance to lead the Ragin’ Cajuns back to prominence.

What Walker Howard Brings to UL

Elite Talent and Versatility

Howard’s scouting profile highlights his accuracy, strong arm, and ability to extend plays. While not a true dual-threat QB, his mobility outside the pocket and knack for making accurate throws on the run are valuable assets.

Experience in Top Programs

Having trained in the competitive environments of LSU and Ole Miss, Howard brings a level of preparation and poise that will elevate UL’s offense.

A Needed Boost

With seasoned quarterbacks leaving the program and a freshman holding the reins, Howard’s arrival stabilizes the QB position and adds depth, but he's not a lock for the starting role, and will be competing for the starting spot next year.

Also on the roster is redshirt freshman D'Wayne "Lunch" Winfield, another Louisiana product and graduate of Lutcher High School. He accounted for 4,657 yards and 70 touchdowns as a senior there, passing for 2,187 yards and 32 touchdowns while rushing for 2,477 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Impact on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Walker Howard’s return to Lafayette represents more than just a roster addition—it’s a chance to reignite excitement around the program. His decision to come home is a testament to the strength of UL’s football culture and its ability to attract top talent.

Howard’s leadership and ability to perform under pressure will be crucial as the Ragin’ Cajuns aim to compete for Sun Belt Conference titles and make deeper postseason runs.

A Bright Future Ahead

Walker Howard’s homecoming marks a new chapter for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. As the hometown hero prepares to lead his team, fans across Acadiana can look forward to an exciting season filled with promise.

For Howard, this return is more than just a new beginning—it’s an opportunity to shine in front of the community that has supported him since the beginning. The Ragin’ Cajuns’ future is looking brighter than ever.