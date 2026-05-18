If you've been sitting on a home improvement project, planning a weekend getaway, or hunting for gear before the fall season, Seize the Deal's current Lafayette auction might be worth your attention. Dozens of items are live right now from local businesses across Acadiana, and bidding closes Friday at 5 p.m. Here's a look at some of the highlights by category.

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One of the biggest-ticket items in the entire auction is a Briggs and Stratton PowerProtect+ DX 22kW Generator from Prime Energy Solutions , a local authorized Cummins dealer in Lafayette. With a retail value of $8,608 and an opening bid of $3,440, it's an opportunity to lock in a whole-home generator at a serious discount before hurricane season gets going.

, a local authorized Cummins dealer in Lafayette. With a retail value of $8,608 and an opening bid of $3,440, it's an opportunity to lock in a whole-home generator at a serious discount before hurricane season gets going. If your vehicle has taken some damage lately, John Wayne Body and Paint has multiple eVouchers up for bid ranging from $500 to $2,000 toward body work. Opening bids start as low as $200, and the shop is known for quality repairs backed by experienced technicians.

has multiple eVouchers up for bid ranging from $500 to $2,000 toward body work. Opening bids start as low as $200, and the shop is known for quality repairs backed by experienced technicians. There's also a $500 eVoucher to B&M Auto Sound and 4x4 available as a buy-it-now for $250. That one won't last long.

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For a girls' weekend closer to home, Maison Mouton Bed and Breakfast is offering a Weekend Getaway Package for Two valued at $1,000. That one is available as a buy-it-now for $498.

is offering a Weekend Getaway Package for Two valued at $1,000. That one is available as a buy-it-now for $498. Looking for a reason to get out and explore Louisiana? Atchafalaya Basin Landing and Turtles Bar has two options up for auction: a Private Traditional Tour (value $800, opening bid $320) and an Airboat Tour for six people (value $690, opening bid $280). Both are great ways to get out on the water and experience the Basin up close with family or friends.

Retail and Services

Thib's Trailers has a 77x12 Single Axle Utility Trailer up for bid with a value of $2,455. Bidding is already active on that one, so don't wait.

has a 77x12 Single Axle Utility Trailer up for bid with a value of $2,455. Bidding is already active on that one, so don't wait. A-Bryan's Jewelers has a $1,000 eVoucher available as a buy-it-now for $500. Whether it's a gift or a treat for yourself, that's a straightforward way to stretch your dollar at a full-service local jeweler.

has a $1,000 eVoucher available as a buy-it-now for $500. Whether it's a gift or a treat for yourself, that's a straightforward way to stretch your dollar at a full-service local jeweler. Planning a wedding or a special event? The Wilyard, a brand new venue in Lafayette's historic Sterling Grove District near downtown, is offering a six-hour venue rental valued at $5,000 with an opening bid of $2,000.

Sports and Outdoors

This is where the auction really runs deep. Lafayette Shooters has a wide range of items up right now including compound bows, optics, gun safes, and more.

Bow hunters will want to look at the Mathews LIFT X lineup, including models in Mossy Oak Bottomland, SubAlpine, and Shale finishes, with opening bids ranging from $520 to $1,000 against retail values up to $2,500. There are also two Carbon PSE Mach 30 FDS bows available, both with opening bids of $760 against a $1,900 value.

On the optics side, Lafayette Shooters has a Steiner TS740 Spotting Scope (value $3,300, opening bid $1,320), a Micro V2 640 Thermal Sight (value $4,000, opening bid $1,600), and Swarovski CL Pocket 8x25 binoculars starting at $440.

The Rustic Renegade on the Evangeline Thruway has several training and customization options up for auction as well, including a Basic AR-15 Training Course for Two (opening bid $720), a Private Concealed Carry Class for Four (opening bid $400), a One-on-One Long Range Rifle Class with Caleb Morse (opening bid $400), and Custom Laser Engraving for a firearm (opening bid $400).

on the Evangeline Thruway has several training and customization options up for auction as well, including a Basic AR-15 Training Course for Two (opening bid $720), a Private Concealed Carry Class for Four (opening bid $400), a One-on-One Long Range Rifle Class with Caleb Morse (opening bid $400), and Custom Laser Engraving for a firearm (opening bid $400). Coteau Custom Carts out of New Iberia is also represented with a HIBOY EX6 Fat Tire Electric Bike, opening at $360 with a $900 value.

All of these items are live and accepting bids right now at seizethedeal.com. Bidding closes Friday at 5 p.m., so if something caught your eye, don't put it off. Head to the site, create or log into your account, and place your bid before the clock runs out.