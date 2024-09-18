LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - His is a name synonymous with high school basketball in South Louisiana, and this summer, St. Thomas More's Danny Broussard will be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame for it.

For decades, Broussard has led the Cougars to multiple state titles and plenty of accolades. Now, he'll get an accolade of his own at a ceremony in Natchitoches in June.

Broussard is set to begin his 42nd season coaching basketball at St. Thomas More High School in Lafayette, Louisiana. He has averaged 27.5 wins per year, according to the LSHOF, "while collecting 1,130 victories to rank seventh nationally and second in the state behind 2019 LSHOF and pending 2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Charles Smith of Alexandria’s Peabody Magnet."

Under his leadership, the Cougars have won six state titles and been runner-up four separate times.

Also representing Acadiana is George “Bobby” Soileau, who was an NCAA champion boxer for LSU and a state champion football coach at Sacred Heart in Ville Platte.

"Soileau won four high school boxing state crowns, beginning with his eighth-grade year, and captured the 125-pound NCAA title in 1956 in the heyday of the sport at the state and collegiate levels," the LSHOF said in a press release. "He won 159 games in 30 seasons as football coach at Sacred Heart, including a 1967 state championship, and is a 1988 Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame inductee and an inaugural Louisiana High School Boxing Hall of fame inductee."

The Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame's Class of 2025 features eight strong contenders for the best of the best in Louisiana athletics.

Along with Broussard and Soileau, the Class of 2025 includes LSU and NFL standout Andrew Whitworth, pro basketball All-Stars Danny Granger and Vickie Johnson, the state’s winningest all-time college baseball coach Joe Scheuermann, LSU gymnastics great and NCAA champion April Burkholder, and Catholic-Baton Rouge high school football coach Dale Weiner.

The Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame already includes 25 Pro Football Hall of Fame members, 18 Olympic medalists (including 11 gold-medal winners), 14 members (including pending 2024 inductees Semoine Augustus and Charles Smith) of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, seven of the NBA’s 75 Greatest Players, seven National Baseball Hall of Fame inductees, 45 College Football Hall of Fame members, 10 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame inductees, 10 Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinees, nine National High School Hall of Fame members, nine College Baseball Hall of Fame inductees, five National Museum of (Thoroughbred) Racing and Hall of Fame inductees. The LSHOF showcases jockeys with a combined 16 Triple Crown victories, six world boxing champions, four NBA Finals MVPs, four winners of major professional golf championships, and three Super Bowl MVPs.

Biographical information on all current Hall of Fame members is available at the LaSportsHall.com website, and a steady stream of info is available at the @LaSportsHall X (formerly Twitter) account.