LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The Lafayette Christian Academy Knights just finished their fourth game under head coach Zach Lochard. But after Friday night's loss to Archbishop Shaw, their third loss of the season, Lochard was let go.

Now, going into the midpoint of the season, head coaching duties will be taken over by the offensive and defensive coordinators.

“The LCA administration has expressed its desire to shift the direction of the team’s leadership while ensuring continuity in the program,” a statement from the school read. “All current assistant coaches will be retained as part of this transition, providing stability and support for the team moving forward.”

The Knights are 1-3 this season, with their sole win coming in a 38-21 victory over the Carencro Bears. The team lost to Archbishop Rummel in the beginning of the season, beat Carencro, and then dropped back-to-back games against Westgate (39-28) and Archbishop Shaw (31-8).

Lochard will be replaced by the offensive and defensive coordinators - Matt Standiford and Mitch Craft, respectively.

Effective immediately, Offensive Coordinator Matt Standiford will assume the role of Head Coach. Standiford, who has been with the LCA football program for the past six years, brings extensive experience and a deep familiarity with the team. His leadership and offensive expertise have been integral to the team’s success. In addition, Defensive Coordinator Mitch Craft will take on the role of Co-Head Coach, sharing the leadership responsibilities alongside Standiford. Craft has also been a pivotal part of the coaching staff, known for his strategic vision and defensive strength.

LCA spokesperson, Pastor Jay Miller, said in the press release that the school believes "a new direction is necessary for the continued growth of our program."

"We have full confidence in Coaches Standiford and Craft to lead our student-athletes to success both on and off the field," he concluded.

Lochard was in his first season with LCA. The team's three losses were against two well-established New Orleans-area private schools and an athletic Westgate team.