Highlights

Southside Shark Stadium construction is on schedule for the 2025 season opener against Notre Dame

The 5,000-seat capacity will mark the first true home field in the school's eight-year history

Lafayette Parish School Board invested $3.3 million in a multi-phase construction project

Phase 2 construction began ahead of schedule in August 2024 and includes grandstands and concessions

The stadium will end years of playing "home" games outside Lafayette Parish at St. Martinville High

Southside High's New Stadium on Track for 2025 Season Opener Against Notre Dame

5,000-seat facility will be the first home field in the school's eight-year history

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Southside High School's new stadium construction remains on schedule for the Sharks' 2025 season opener against Notre Dame, marking the end of an eight-year wait for a true home field.

The 5,000-seat facility represents the completion of a vision that began when the school opened in 2017 without athletic facilities. The Lafayette Parish School System shared new photos of the stadium on Monday, as well as a new timeline for completion.

According to the Lafayette Parish School System, summer workouts are already underway as the Sharks prepare for what will be their first season playing on campus. The team has spent its entire existence traveling outside Lafayette Parish for home games, most recently playing at St. Martinville High School.

Years in the Making

When Southside High School opened for the 2017-2018 school year, the nearly $80 million construction project did not include a football field or stadium. The decision left the school's athletic programs paying extra costs for transportation and facility rentals to host "home" games.

School Board Member Jeremy Hidalgo, who represents the district that includes Southside High, worked to secure funding for the project after previous attempts at a special tax district failed due to concerns about potential rezoning.

"I want to express my heartfelt thanks to my fellow board members for their courage and vision, much like in 2015 when we voted to build Southside High School," Hidalgo said when Phase 2 construction was announced ahead of schedule.

Two-Phase Construction Project

The Lafayette Parish School Board approved $3.3 million in February 2024 for Phase 1 of the stadium project. That initial phase included installing Astroturf, stadium lights, and a scoreboard.

Phase 2 construction, which began ahead of schedule in August 2024, includes grandstands to accommodate 5,000 spectators, concessions, restrooms, and additional parking areas. Hidalgo anticipates the Sharks will play their entire 2025-2026 football season in the completed stadium.

The field design includes a shark mascot intertwined with an "S" at centerfield, with sidelines etched with "Fear the Fin." The stadium will be located on the east side of the school's 90-acre campus.

District-Wide Investment

The Southside stadium project was part of approximately $17.2 million in construction projects approved across Lafayette Parish schools. The funding came from budget reallocations and cost savings from other district projects rather than new taxes.

"Much of the funding for this project is coming from good decisions on other projects and saving money," Hidalgo explained when the funding was approved.

School Board member Hannah Smith Mason said at the time that the investment helps Lafayette Parish public schools remain competitive with private and charter school options.

"To have a football team that didn't have a home field and were going to play in a different parish is sincerely not good enough for me or Lafayette Parish," Mason said. "We have to remain competitive in the education market."

Completing the Vision

Southside High School was the first new high school built in Lafayette Parish in nearly 50 years, designed to serve the rapidly growing Youngsville area. The school currently serves more than 1,200 students and has faced overcrowding issues as the region continues to experience population growth.

The stadium project represents the final major piece of the school's original campus vision. With construction on track for completion before the 2025 season, the Sharks are preparing to establish new traditions and create the kind of Friday night atmosphere that other Lafayette Parish schools have enjoyed for decades.

