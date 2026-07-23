LAFAYETTE, La. - The 2026 Louisiana high school football season will be here before you know it. And here in the Acadiana area, fans are gearing up for their teams' respective jamborees.

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The most notable preseason games are returning to Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium at Cajun Field in Lafayette. The 74th annual Kiwanis Club of Lafayette High School Football Jamboree has been announced for Thursday, August 27 and Friday, August 28, 2026.

2026 Kiwanis Jamboree Matchups: Thursday and Friday Night Schedule

The jamboree match-ups are as follows:

Thursday, August 27

Cecilia vs. Lafayette High

Breaux Bridge vs. STM

Carencro vs. Southside

Friday, August 28

Northside vs. Notre Dame

Acadiana vs. Teurlings

St. Martinville vs. LCA

The first game each night kicks off at 6 p.m. Subsequent games will begin 15 minutes after the previous one ends.

Admission, Clear Bag Policy, and Game Format Details

Admission for the 2026 Kiwanis Jamboree is $15. All guests must have a ticket (except for current coach's card holders). There will also be a clear bag policy in effect.

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Each game will consist of 12-minute halves wtih a three-minute halftime. There will be kickoffs to start the game and the second half. The games will include regular clock management and each team will have two timeouts per half.

Looking Ahead: The 2026 Acadiana High School Football Season

The 2026 Louisiana high school football regular season will kick off the following week, with the first official games beginning on September 3, 2026. The Acadiana area is looking for a bounce-back year as no teams from the area made it to the LHSAA state championships in New Orleans last December.