High School Football Playoff Scores – Regional Round

Round 2 (regional round) of the Louisiana high school football playoffs have arrived.

Here is a look at all games involving teams in and around Acadiana.

Keep that refresh button handy on Friday night as we'll make sure to keep you up-to-date on all the scores from teams around the area.

Don't forget, BOLD will be your winners once the games go final.

Regional Round - November 18th

Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Select)

9 Acadiana at 8 Carencro

DIVISION II (Select)

16 Helen Cox at 1 St. Thomas More

11 McDonough 35 at 6 Lafayette Christian (Live live here on Classic Rock 105.1)

15 Carver at 2 Teurlings Catholic (Listen live here on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL)

DIVISION III (Select)

19 Lake Charles College Prep at 3 Notre Dame

15 Ascension Episcopal at 2 St. Charles

DIVISION IV (Select)

16 Cedar Creek at 1 Vermilion Catholic

12 Hanson Memorial at 5. St. Mary's

14 Sacred Heart at 3 Ouachita Christian

15 Opelousas Catholic at 2 Central Catholic

Non-Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Non-Select)

13 Northshore at 4 Southside

10 Westgate at 7 Slidell

DIVISION II (Non-Select)

17 Abbeville at 1 Iowa

9 Leesville at 25 Jennings

12 Iota at 28 Breaux Bridge (Live live here on 103.3 The Goat)

13 Cecilia at 4 North Desoto

14 Lakeshore at 3 Opelousas

11 St. Martinville at 6 Lutcher

7 Church Point at 23 North Vermilion

15 Erath at 2 West Feliciana

DIVISION III (Non-Select)

13 Loreauville at 4 St. James

11 Patterson at 6 Winnfield

18 Berwick at 2 Bogalusa

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)

9 Welsh at 8 Oak Grove

13 Oberlin at 4 Basile

