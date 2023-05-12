Have You Ever Seen A Bunt Double?

You have now.

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns baseball is know for a the double-squeeze. That’s scoring two runs on one sacrifice bunt.

Can it be done in softball?

Well, the Ragin’ Cajuns softball team did one better.

With runners on 2nd & 3rd, Cecilia Vazquez lays down a bunt that gets past Texas Bobcats pitcher Jessica Mullins. But the 1B charged the 2B went to cover 1B.

The one problem - No one covered 2nd base.

Not only did the Cajuns score two runs, but Vazquez ended up with a bunt double.

Cajuns are playing Texas State in the Sun Belt Semifinals. The winner faces Marshall in the Sun Belt Championship Game Saturday afternoon 1P.