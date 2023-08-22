It’s Year 2 of the Mike Desormeaux ERA and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football season is almost upon us. One of the keys prior to the season is figuring out their identity. Desormeaux and his staff, through the first two weeks of camp, believe they have done that.

Compare that to last season, when everything was happening so fast. From getting the job right after the Sun Belt Championship Game to recruiting players and staff to remain on the team, Coach Desormeaux has told me there was no time to change anything for the 2022 season and the team they had. They went into the Spring Practice trying to have the same identity as the last few seasons. Thing was, during Spring Practice they realized that plan wasn’t going to work for the group they had, but it was too late to change anything.

This season, it appears or at least sounds like the plan/identity that Desormeaux and his staff had heading into Fall Camp matches their personnel.

MIKE DESORMEAUX - HEAD COACH

We’ve had a camp that puts us in a position where we’ve kind of figured out what our identity is on offense, and on defense. Who we are on special teams. Start putting those pieces in place a little bit. We’ve got another couple of weeks to get it all tuned before we have to go it for real.

I think you always know the things that you believe in. But every team is a little bit different. It might just be something as simple as your run game. Are you going to be a gap scheme team or zone, inside outside, whatever So I think you kind of have an idea of what you want to be and you don't stray from the things that you believe in.

But you’ve got to figure out what that team can do well. Through spring, the summer, and fall, that’s really what we've looked at as a staff. What can we call, what can we do? What can we scheme to put our kids in a position to have success and what did they do? Well, that's the fun part about coaching, you’re constantly trying to find things that help your kids play faster, play better, and have a little bit of an advantage.

The Ragin’ Cajuns open up the regular season Saturday, September 2nd when they host the Northwestern State Demons. Be sure to tune into the Cajuns flagship station 103.3 The GOAT to catch all of the action.

