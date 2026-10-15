LAFAYETTE, La. — Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry has created a new trophy for the state's three Sun Belt schools, but the Ragin’ Cajuns can no longer win the new Governor’s Cup outright. UL’s 32-31 loss at Louisiana Tech on Saturday night left the Cajuns at 0-1 in a three-school series that Gov. Jeff Landry announced ahead of the game.

The cup goes to whichever of UL, ULM, and Louisiana Tech wins the regular-season series among the three schools. Each team plays the other two once, so all three games count toward the trophy.

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How the Governor’s Cup Works

Landry said the trophy celebrates Louisiana’s in-state college football rivalries and summed it up as “Three universities, one state, one rivalry, one Governor’s Cup.” The champion will receive the inaugural trophy in December at the Governor’s Mansion.

Louisiana Tech President Dr. Jim Henderson raised the idea in July, saying he had spoken with the Governor’s Office about a cup for the three schools modeled on the Commander-in-Chief’s Cup that Army, Navy and Air Force play for each year.

Louisiana Tech Takes the Early Lead

Louisiana Tech trailed 31-19 in the fourth quarter and came back to win in Ruston, scoring 19 points in the period. Quarterback Blake Baker threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score. The game-winner was a 7-yard toss to Eli Finley with 46 seconds left, capping an eight-play, 66-yard drive. Baker finished 32-of-42 for 319 yards.

Kevin Terrell, Getty Images Kevin Terrell, Getty Images

Lunch Winfield passed for 239 yards for UL, with a 45-yard touchdown to KeDarius Wade and two interceptions. Louisiana Tech moved to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in the Sun Belt, while UL dropped to 4-2 and 1-1. The teams had not met since 2015.

Where the Cajuns Stand in the Cup Race

Louisiana Tech is 1-0 in the series, UL is 0-1, and ULM has not played. Tech visits ULM this Saturday, and UL plays ULM on Nov. 12.

The Cajuns can finish no better than 1-1, and they get there only by beating ULM on Nov. 12. That win would matter only if ULM beats Tech on Saturday, which would leave all three schools tied at 1-1. Reports on Landry’s announcement do not say how a tie would be settled.

If Tech beats ULM on Saturday, the Bulldogs finish 2-0 and no one can catch them. If ULM wins Saturday, the Warhawks would be 1-0 and could take the cup outright by beating UL on Nov. 12.

Louisiana Tech at ULM This Saturday

The Bulldogs visit Malone Stadium in Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 17, for their first trip there since 2000. Louisiana Tech leads the all-time series 29-14 over 43 meetings. The Cajuns host Troy that same day at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium.

ULM and Louisiana Tech are also playing for a separate trophy this year. Radiance Technologies is sponsoring the yearlong, all-sports prize, so Saturday’s football game will not settle it alone. Louisiana Tech athletic director Ryan Ivey said that in a rivalry game “you can throw records out the window.”

Cajuns and Warhawks Finish the Series Nov. 12

UL closes out the series at Malone Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 12, with kickoff at 8 p.m. ESPN and ESPN2 are listed as the broadcast. UL won last year’s meeting 30-27 on Nov. 29, 2025, and leads the all-time series 35-26.