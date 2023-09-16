Good News, Bad News For Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns In Win Over UAB

Saturday night was a Good News, Bad News night for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Good News was a spectacular 41-21 win over UAB. The offense was explosive and the defense was suffocating.

The Bad News was that starting quarterback Ben Wooldridge injured his foot on the fourth play of the game (that sounds familiar) and never returned.

Benjamin R. Massey/Ragin Cajun Athletics Benjamin R. Massey/Ragin Cajun Athletics loading...

Redshirt freshman Zeon Chriss took over and following a 90-minute weather delay was basically unstoppable.

In the air, Chriss was 14-20 with 174 yards and a touchdown. He was even better on the ground with 102 yards on just six carries with two touchdowns, including an 80-yard scamper.

Running Back Jacob Kibodi joined Chriss with more than 100 yards, (108) and one score.

After having issues last week getting pressure on ODU QB Grant Wilson, the Cajuns sacked UAB QB Jacob Zeno seven times and forced a couple of turnovers. One of the turnovers, an interception by linebacker Tyler Guidry in the end zone was followed by Chriss’ 80-yard TD run.

UAB was averaging 35 points per game, but only scored 3 against Louisiana. Last week against Georgia Southern, the Blazers had 477 yards of offense, but the Cajuns allowed just 354.

We’ll have to wait to hear from Coach Michael Desormeaux on the status of Wooldridge moving forward, but Chriss proved to be more than a capable backup.