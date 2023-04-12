FULL VIDEO RECAP – Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball Win 6th Straight, 10-5 Over Louisiana Tech

Lafayette, LA - (The GOAT) Heath Hood, John Taylor and Max Marusak all homered and reliever Cooper Rawls gave up just a pair of runs in 4.2 innings as the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns doubled up Louisiana Tech 10-5.

The Cajuns fell behind 3-1 before tying the game up with single runs in the 2nd & 3rd innings. Louisiana took control of the game, scoring 4 runs in the 5th inning.

The Bulldogs closed the gap to 7-5 on a two-run home run by 3B Logan McLeod, but Taylor's 2R home run and Marusak's solo shot provided the Cajuns with the necessary insurance.

Rawls picked up his 7th win of the season, tying him for second in the nation in victories.

Louisiana travels to Hammond LA to take on Southeastern Wednesday night. First pitch 6P CT pre-game show on 103.3/1420 begins at 5:30P CT.