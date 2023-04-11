Former Ragin’ Cajuns WR Seriously Injured in Car Accident

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted that former Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns wide receiver Michael Jefferson was in a car accident Sunday night in his hometown of Mobile, Alabama.

Jefferson began his college career playing three seasons at Alabama State before transferring and playing two more years for the Ragin' Cajuns.

Jefferson had his best season in 2022 for Louisiana, setting career highs in catches (51) and yards (810). He had 7 touchdown catches for the Ragin' Cajuns in '22, second most in his career after tying the Alabama State record with 12 TD catches in 2019.

In all, Jefferson finished his career with 154 receptions, 2,407 yards, and 28 touchdowns.

WKRG in Mobile is reporting Charles A. Dunn, 55, driving a 2014 Dodge Charger, collided head-on with Jefferson's 2019 Chevy Impala. Dunn was fatally injured in the accident.