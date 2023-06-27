Former Ragin’ Cajuns Forward Jordan Brown Commits to Memphis
Last season Jordan Brown led the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns to the Sun Belt Tournament Championship, was the tourney MVP and the Lou Henson Award Winner for best mid-major player. He then decided to declare for the NBA Draft, but withdrew at the last moment.
Instead of coming back to the Ragin’ Cajuns, Brown entered the transfer portal. Although it took a bit, Brown committed to the Memphis Tigers Tuesday night.
Memphis will be Brown’s 4th school beginning with Nevada, Arizona, then Louisiana.
In 2023, Brown averaged 19.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
