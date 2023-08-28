Former Louisiana Ragin&#8217; Cajuns OL Traded

Former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns OL Traded

Photo Courtesy: ragincajuns.com

NFL roster cutdown day is coming up quickly, Tuesday 3P CT. It also means last minute trades before players hit the waiver wire. One of those players traded Sunday afternoon was former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns offensive lineman, Kevin Dotson.

Dotson was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 4th round of the 2020 NFL Draft and started 30 NFL games. But apparently, he lost his starting role to Isaac Seumalo at left guard and was expendable to the Steelers. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams did see the value in Watson’s production as a pass blocker and swapped draft picks with the Steelers

Dotson and Miami Dolphins right guard Robert Hunt anchored the Ragin’ Cajns right side of the offensive line, leading the Sun Belt in rushing in 2019 for over 257 yards a game.

