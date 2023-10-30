Former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Corner Eric Garror Makes NFL Debut

A famous saying around Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics is ‘work while you wait’. That's exactly what former Louisiana defensive back Eric Garner did before making his NFL debut on Sunday.

Eric Garror via @RaginCajunsFB on Twitter loading...

Garror, a non-drafted free-agent for the Tennessee Titans, impressed in the off-season, took advantage of his opportunities during the pre-season and was signed to the Titans practice squad. Not bad for player listed at 5’8” and 174 lbs.

He was promoted to the Titans active roster when fellow Mobilian Roger McCreary wasn’t available to suit up against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday afternoon.

Photo Courtesy: ragincajuns.com Photo Courtesy: ragincajuns.com loading...

Once again, Garror took full advantage. And while Will Levis will get all the headlines for throwing 4 TDs in his first NFL start, Garror shouldn’t be over looked.

He made four tackles, including one hit on the Falcons QB. He caught five punts and returned them for a total of 32 yards with a long of 15.

While with the Ragin’ Cajuns, Garror finished with nine interceptions and returned three punts for touchdowns.