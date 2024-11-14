First Round High School Football Playoff Schedule for Acadiana Area Schools

The Acadiana area is well-represented in the 2024 LHSAA High School Football Playoffs. A total of 28 Lafayette-area schools have made the postseason.

Several of those schools earned high seeds and were awarded first-round byes in their respective divisions.

But there are quite a few teams that will be playing in Week 1, beginning their respective treks to the Caesars Superdome and the 2024 LHSAA Prep Classic.

Here's a look at the Acadiana area teams playing in the Bi-District round of the playoffs this week:

#18 Westgate at #15 St. Amant

#18 Cecilia at #15 Pearl River (Listen Live 103.3 The Goat)

#19 Bastrop at #14 Opelousas

#22 DeRidder at #11 Northwest

#23 North Vermilion at #10 Belle Chasse

#24 Assumption at #9 Iota

#25 Rayne at #8 Lakeshore

#18 Marksville at #15 Loreauville

#20 Crowley at #13 Westlake

#23 Port Allen at #10 Church Point

#25 North Webster at #8 Kaplan

#19 Franklin at #14 White Castle

#22 Basile at #11 Elton

#24 West St. Mary at #9 Welsh

#25 Lake Arthur at #8 Ferriday

#22 Lafayette at #11 Jesuit

#24 Carencro at #9 St. Augustine

#21 Northside at #12 St. Charles

#17 Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy at #16 Parkview Baptist

#24 Beekman Charter at #9 Lafayette Christian Academy

#17 Delta Charter at #16 Westminster Christian

#18 Westminster Christian - Lafayette at #15 Opelousas Catholic

To view the complete 2024 Louisiana high school football playoff brackets, click here.