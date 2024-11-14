First Round High School Football Playoff Schedule for Acadiana Area Schools
The Acadiana area is well-represented in the 2024 LHSAA High School Football Playoffs. A total of 28 Lafayette-area schools have made the postseason.
Several of those schools earned high seeds and were awarded first-round byes in their respective divisions.
But there are quite a few teams that will be playing in Week 1, beginning their respective treks to the Caesars Superdome and the 2024 LHSAA Prep Classic.
Here's a look at the Acadiana area teams playing in the Bi-District round of the playoffs this week:
Division I (Non-Select)
#18 Westgate at #15 St. Amant
Division II (Non-Select)
#18 Cecilia at #15 Pearl River (Listen Live 103.3 The Goat)
#19 Bastrop at #14 Opelousas
#22 DeRidder at #11 Northwest
#23 North Vermilion at #10 Belle Chasse
#24 Assumption at #9 Iota
#25 Rayne at #8 Lakeshore
Division III (Non-Select)
#18 Marksville at #15 Loreauville
#20 Crowley at #13 Westlake
#23 Port Allen at #10 Church Point
#25 North Webster at #8 Kaplan
Division IV (Non-Select)
#19 Franklin at #14 White Castle
#22 Basile at #11 Elton
#24 West St. Mary at #9 Welsh
#25 Lake Arthur at #8 Ferriday
Division I (Select)
#22 Lafayette at #11 Jesuit
#24 Carencro at #9 St. Augustine
Division II (Select)
#21 Northside at #12 St. Charles
Division III (Select)
#17 Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy at #16 Parkview Baptist
#24 Beekman Charter at #9 Lafayette Christian Academy
Division IV (Select)
#17 Delta Charter at #16 Westminster Christian
#18 Westminster Christian - Lafayette at #15 Opelousas Catholic
To view the complete 2024 Louisiana high school football playoff brackets, click here.