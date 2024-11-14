First Round High School Football Playoff Schedule for Acadiana Area Schools

First Round High School Football Playoff Schedule for Acadiana Area Schools

Staff Photo

The Acadiana area is well-represented in the 2024 LHSAA High School Football Playoffs. A total of 28 Lafayette-area schools have made the postseason.

Several of those schools earned high seeds and were awarded first-round byes in their respective divisions.

But there are quite a few teams that will be playing in Week 1, beginning their respective treks to the Caesars Superdome and the 2024 LHSAA Prep Classic.

LHSAA
loading...

Here's a look at the Acadiana area teams playing in the Bi-District round of the playoffs this week:

Division I (Non-Select)

#18 Westgate at #15 St. Amant

Division II (Non-Select)

#18 Cecilia at #15 Pearl River (Listen Live 103.3 The Goat)
#19 Bastrop at #14 Opelousas
#22 DeRidder at #11 Northwest
#23 North Vermilion at #10 Belle Chasse
#24 Assumption at #9 Iota
#25 Rayne at #8 Lakeshore

Division III (Non-Select)

#18 Marksville at #15 Loreauville
#20 Crowley at #13 Westlake
#23 Port Allen at #10 Church Point
#25 North Webster at #8 Kaplan

Division IV (Non-Select)

#19 Franklin at #14 White Castle
#22 Basile at #11 Elton
#24 West St. Mary at #9 Welsh
#25 Lake Arthur at #8 Ferriday

Division I (Select)

#22 Lafayette at #11 Jesuit
#24 Carencro at #9 St. Augustine

Division II (Select)

#21 Northside at #12 St. Charles

Division III (Select) 

#17 Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy at #16 Parkview Baptist
#24 Beekman Charter at #9 Lafayette Christian Academy

Division IV (Select)

#17 Delta Charter at #16 Westminster Christian
#18 Westminster Christian - Lafayette at #15 Opelousas Catholic

READ MORE: LSU's Wild Path to the SEC Title Game is Still Alive, Here's How...

To view the complete 2024 Louisiana high school football playoff brackets, click here.

Where Has Bigfoot Been Reported in Louisiana?

These Parishes in Louisiana have had at least 2 Bigfoot sightings.
Filed Under: high school football, lhsaa, playoffs
Categories: Lafayette Sports

More From 103.3 The GOAT