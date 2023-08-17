LAFAYETTE, LA – The 2023 UL Athletics Hall of Fame Class was unveiled by the Ragin' Cajuns Letterman Club's Board of Directors Thursday afternoon. This distinguished class includes individuals who have left an indelible mark on Louisiana sports history. Among the inductees are Tyrell Fenroy (football), Lexie Elkins (softball), Tarek El-Sakka (men's tennis), Blake Trahan (baseball), Windell Dobson (men's track and field), Bob Bass (golf), Bobby Paschal (men's basketball), and Dan McDonald (sports information).

The formal induction ceremony for the eight-member class will take place on Friday, October 20, at Warehouse 535 (535 Garfield Street, Lafayette, LA 70501). The celebration will continue as they are recognized during the Ragin' Cajuns Homecoming Game against Georgia State on October 21.

The UL Athletics Hall of Fame honors exceptional student-athletes who have excelled both on and off the field, as well as made significant contributions to their professions and communities. Candidates are nominated and selected through a thorough process overseen by the Ragin' Cajuns Lettermen Club's board of directors, comprising former student-athletes who have earned their letters in their respective sports.

In 2015, eligibility criteria for the Hall of Fame were expanded to include coaches, administrators, and alumni whose college careers were curtailed by opportunities to pursue professional sports.

TYRELL FENROY (Football)

Born in New Orleans, Tyrell Fenroy made history by becoming the first UL player across all sports to have his jersey retired before his final college game in 2008. He holds the distinction of being one of only seven players in NCAA Division I history to achieve over 1,000 rushing yards in four separate seasons. Fenroy's illustrious career included becoming the all-time leading rusher in UL, Sun Belt Conference, and Louisiana state history. His record stands at 4,646 rushing yards in his time with the Ragin' Cajuns. Fenroy received Sun Belt Player of the Year accolades in 2008 and was a three-time All-Sun Belt first-team selection (2006-08). He also earned the State of Louisiana Player of the Year award in 2008.

TAREK EL-SAKKA (Men’s Tennis)

Tarek El-Sakka, hailing from men's tennis, is widely regarded as one of the finest tennis players in UL history. Even 39 years after his collegiate career concluded in 1984, his legacy remains unmatched. El-Sakka is the winningest player in both singles and combined singles and doubles wins in UL history. He achieved an impressive feat of four 20-win seasons in singles, a distinction shared by none other. His contributions were pivotal in leading the team to significant achievements, including the most successful four-year run in school history from 1981 to 1984.

Photo Courtesy: ragincajuns.com Photo Courtesy: ragincajuns.com loading...

BLAKE TRAHAN (Baseball)

Blake Trahan made a significant impact during his time as a three-year starter at shortstop for UL's baseball team. He was consistently recognized for his exceptional talent and dedication, earning All-America honors three consecutive years. Trahan's achievements include being named to the first-team All-America shortstop by the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings as a sophomore in 2014. His remarkable performances contributed to UL's baseball program, which achieved remarkable success during his tenure, including an appearance in the NIT Final Four in 2014.

Photo Courtesy: ragincajuns.com Photo Courtesy: ragincajuns.com loading...

LEXIE ELKINS (Softball)

Lexie Elkins left an indelible mark on UL's softball program, earning the distinction of being a two-time first-team All-America selection. She stands as one of the most decorated athletes in the program's history. Elkins achieved impressive records, including holding the school record for career batting average at an outstanding .430. Her accomplishments extend to national rankings, with a fifth-place standing in NCAA history for home runs in a season and a ninth-place rank in NCAA history for slugging percentage. Elkins' contributions were instrumental in guiding the Ragin' Cajuns to Women's College World Series berths and multiple NCAA Regional titles.

WINDELL DOBSON (Track and Field)

A graduate of the class of 1994 and a native of Spanishtown, Jamaica, Windell Dobson showcased remarkable talent in men's track and field. He earned All-American status as part of the 4x100-meter relay team in his freshman year. Despite facing an injury that caused him to miss his junior outdoor season, Dobson managed to secure an impressive collection of five individual conference titles and two more in relay competitions during his three-year career. His contributions were integral to the Cajuns' six consecutive team titles in both indoor and outdoor track events.

BOB BASS (Golf – Lifetime Achievement)

Bob Bass's influence on UL's golf team was nothing short of exceptional. Over his 18-year tenure as head coach from 1991 to 2008, he led the team to 10 NCAA Tournament appearances and four conference championships. Bass's coaching legacy was defined by his team's strong performance against a challenging schedule. His leadership yielded numerous achievements, including the development of All-America selections, all-conference players, and All-Louisiana players. His impact extended beyond the golf course as he played a pivotal role in the organization of golf events and was recognized with prestigious awards in sports journalism.

BOBBY PASCHAL (Men’s Basketball – Lifetime Achievement)

Bobby Paschal's legacy in UL men's basketball is marked by his impressive record as the second-winningest coach in program history in terms of winning percentage. He achieved a notable 153-85 record, leading the team to five postseason appearances during his eight-year coaching career. Paschal's coaching acumen was evident in his guidance of the team to multiple NIT and NCAA Tournament berths. His teams made history with notable victories and demonstrated consistent excellence, achieving more than 20 wins four times during his tenure.

(original photo by Claudia B Laws) (original photo by Claudia B Laws) loading...

DAN MCDONALD (Sports Information – Lifetime Achievement)

Dan McDonald's extensive career spanning back to 1974 is a testament to his enduring commitment to sports media relations. A respected figure in Louisiana sports journalism, McDonald has accumulated numerous writing and broadcast awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA). His contributions extend beyond his work as a sports information director, with involvement in various media-related roles, including broadcasting, writing, and PR. McDonald's dedication to the sports community has earned him recognition in prestigious halls of fame and awards for his outstanding contributions.

The 2023 UL Athletics Hall of Fame Class exemplifies excellence across various sports and areas of sports administration. Their impact on the Ragin' Cajuns' legacy is undeniable, and their induction is a well-deserved honor for their outstanding contributions.

Things Lafayette Adults Get Excited For That Kids Find Ridiculous Buckle up, because we're about to explore 8 things that make Lafayette grown-ups jump for joy while leaving kids scratching their heads and thinking, "Wait, seriously? They're excited about that?"

Most Expensive Home For Sale in Lafayette, Louisiana The real estate listing for this home, which is located at 155 Shannon Rd. in Lafayette, features a lot of beautiful architecture and plenty of features that make it an extremely desirable place to live.

This home is a 4-bed, 6-bath (two half-baths) home with a mix of brick, carpet, marble, and wood flooring. It's got a 3-car garage, completely covered, and other space in the driveway for guests to park.

With nearly 10,000 total square footage of space, this home could be yours for $3,795,000.

