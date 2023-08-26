The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football Team opens up the 2023 season next Saturday, September 2nd in Cajun Field against the Northwestern State Demons. Due to the expected high temperatures, Louisiana announced they are moving the Kickoff back one hour to 7:30P CT.

The Cajuns are coming off a 6-7 season, including a 23-16 loss to Houston in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Louisiana quarterback Ben Wooldridge, just nine months after reconstructive knee surgery, was given the all-clear 10-days before Cajuns training camp opened at the beginning of August and was named the starter.

Following their game against the Demons, the Cajuns next two games will be on the road, including an early season Sun Belt Conference game in Norfolk, Virginia against the Old Dominion Monarchs. That’ll be followed by a trip to Birmingham, Alabama to play the UAB Blazers and new Head Coach Trent Dilfer.

Louisiana returns home on September 23rd to play the Buffalo Bulls.

Fans can hear all of the exciting action of Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football on the flagship station 103.3 The GOAT.

