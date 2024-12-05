LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - Louisiana football fans have much to celebrate as Coach Michael Desormeaux has been named Sun Belt Conference (SBC) Coach of the Year.

Under his leadership, the Ragin’ Cajuns completed a remarkable 10-2 season, earned the SBC West Division title, and secured a spot in the Hercules Tires Sun Belt Conference Championship Game.

The accolades don’t stop there. The Ragin’ Cajuns placed an impressive 15 players on the 2024 All-SBC Football Team, leading the league and setting a record for the program.

Michael Desormeaux: The Architect of Success

Hailing from New Iberia, Louisiana, and a former UL quarterback himself, Desormeaux's journey to success is deeply rooted in the Bayou State. After two challenging seasons with 6-7 records, Desormeaux turned the program around, delivering one of the most successful campaigns in recent history.

Strategic Excellence: The team ranked second nationally in red zone offense (.947) and ninth in turnover margin (+12).

Desormeaux’s ability to foster excellence on and off the field has cemented his status as one of Louisiana’s top football minds.

Cajuns Dominating the All-SBC Football Team

The Ragin’ Cajuns didn’t just shine on the sidelines; their talent was evident across the roster. Here’s a breakdown of Louisiana’s standout players who earned All-SBC honors:

First-Team Selections

Ben Wooldridge (QB): Offensive Player of the Year, leading the league in passing efficiency (159.42) and contributing 22 total touchdowns.

Second-Team Selections

Jordan Lawson (DL): Key defensive contributor with 5.5 sacks over the final stretch of the season.

Third-Team and Honorable Mentions

Louisiana also secured recognition for players like Lance LeGendre (WR), known for his electrifying 733 receiving yards, and Zylan Perry (RB), who ranked among the SBC’s top all-purpose yard producers.

The Bayou Impact: Why This Matters to Louisiana

This season’s achievements go beyond the football field, symbolizing resilience and community pride for Louisiana. With Coach Desormeaux leading the charge, the Ragin’ Cajuns embody the spirit of the Bayou State, inspiring local athletes and fans alike.

Economic and Community Benefits

Boost to Local Economy: Successful football seasons attract fans, boosting revenue for Lafayette’s hotels, restaurants, and businesses.

What’s Next for the Ragin’ Cajuns?

The Cajuns now prepare to host Marshall in the Sun Belt Championship Game. A win would not only add another title to the program’s legacy but also strengthen the bond between the team and its passionate Louisiana fan base.