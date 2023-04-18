Deggs – Ragin’ Cajuns & Tigers Getting Together for ‘3 hour party’.

Tuesday night the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns travel across the Atchafalaya Basin to play the #1 ranked LSU Tigers 6:30P at Alex Box Stadium. Both teams come in a bit banged up, but with different goals.

LSU basically has national seed wrapped up. If they don't completely fall apart or sustain more injuries, the Tigers will host a Regional and if victorious, a Super Regional.

Meanwhile, the Ragin' Cajuns find themselves, streaking, in both directions. Louisiana had won six straight before dropping three in a row. They snapped their losing streak, winning Game 2 of a doubleheader against Troy, Sunday afternoon at The Tigue.

But while LSU is trying to get healthy for a College World Series push, the Ragin' Cajuns are hoping to just qualify for the NCAA Tournament. Currently the Cajuns RPI is 77, which without a Sun Belt Conference Tournament win, will not get them into the post-season.

A win against LSU will help as well as series wins against Coastal Carolina & Southern Miss.

Regardless of the outcome, it's always fun when the Ragin' Cajuns & Tigers get together. As Louisiana's Head Coach Matt Deggs put it..."It's an opportunity for 2 crazed fans bases...to get together for a 3 hour party."

The Ragin' Cajuns pre-game show begins at 6P with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30P. Listen to all of the action on 103.3 The Goat.