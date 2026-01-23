LAFAYETTE, La - (103.3 The GOAT) - The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball will have a slight change to the schedule this week as weather concerns prompt an earlier tipoff at the Cajundome.

Cajuns Women's Basketball Game Change

Louisiana’s home game against App State Mountaineers, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been moved up to Friday, January 23, in advance of the anticipated weather conditions that could impact the Mountaineers’ travel back to Boone, North Carolina. Tipoff is now scheduled for Friday at 6:00 p.m., giving you the opportunity to catch the Cajuns in action.

As always, admission to all Louisiana Women’s Basketball home games is free and open to the public, making it an easy and affordable way to support the team in person. For those who can’t make it to the Cajundome, the game will be streamed on ESPN+, with radio coverage available here on The GOAT 103.3 FM and 1420 AM.

Cajuns Coming Off Conference Win

Louisiana enters the matchup with momentum after a 69–66 win over Coastal Carolina, opening this week’s two-game home stand on a high note. The Ragin’ Cajuns are looking to string together back-to-back victories for the first time this season and continue building confidence as Sun Belt play rolls on. Friday’s contest is also the only scheduled meeting between the two teams during the 2025–26 season.

As always, you can follow along with the latest updates, scores, and behind-the-scenes coverage by following Louisiana Women’s Basketball on X, Facebook, and Instagram. With the schedule change in place, Friday night now sets the stage for a key Sun Belt matchup in Lafayette. The weather won't be an issue tonight, so head out to the Cajundome and enjoy a free night of Ragin' Cajuns' basketball.