Complete List of Ragin’ Cajun Football Players in the 2023-24 Transfer Portal
The transfer portal for the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) officially opened on Monday, December 4, 2023.
According to reports, over 1,000 players entered their names into the transfer portal on Day 1. Of course, that number will grow throughout the "offseason."
The FBS offers a 30-day window to enter the transfer portal. It will close on January 2, 2024.
There is also a spring window that runs from April 15-30.
So far, a lot of big names at big-time schools have announced that they have entered the transfer portal or are planning to do so.
The folks at Rivals.com have a comprehensive list of confirmed players in the Transfer Portal here.
In Lafayette, we have our eyes on the home team to see how many players from the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns' 2023 roster will be entering the portal.
Cajuns fans know all too well how many really good players have left the program over the last few years.
Just last year, the Cajuns lost the following significant players through the transfer portal to other schools:
- Trey Amos, CB - Alabama
- Kam Pedescleaux, S - Tulane
- Dontae Fleming, WR - Tulane
- Errol Rogers, WR - Liberty
Here are the players that we know so far that have entered or will enter the transfer portal:
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the Transfer Portal for 2023