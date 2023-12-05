The transfer portal for the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) officially opened on Monday, December 4, 2023.

According to reports, over 1,000 players entered their names into the transfer portal on Day 1. Of course, that number will grow throughout the "offseason."

The FBS offers a 30-day window to enter the transfer portal. It will close on January 2, 2024.

There is also a spring window that runs from April 15-30.

So far, a lot of big names at big-time schools have announced that they have entered the transfer portal or are planning to do so.

Ohio State v Michigan Ezra Shaw, Getty Images loading...

The folks at Rivals.com have a comprehensive list of confirmed players in the Transfer Portal here.

In Lafayette, we have our eyes on the home team to see how many players from the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns' 2023 roster will be entering the portal.

Cajuns fans know all too well how many really good players have left the program over the last few years.

2023 SEC Championship - Georgia v Alabama Todd Kirkland, Getty Images loading...

Just last year, the Cajuns lost the following significant players through the transfer portal to other schools:

Trey Amos, CB - Alabama

Kam Pedescleaux, S - Tulane

Dontae Fleming, WR - Tulane

Errol Rogers, WR - Liberty

Here are the players that we know so far that have entered or will enter the transfer portal: