(KPEL-FM) - As families across the state start planning their holiday drives. Whether it’s a quick trip across town to Maw Maw’s house or a long haul across I-10, the latest traffic safety data offers a sobering reminder: Louisiana’s roads are among the most dangerous in the country during Christmas. As much as I loathe traffic on a regular basis, it gets even more difficult to hit the road during the holidays, and with good reason.

A new study from Steele Adams Hosman analyzed a decade of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration records to rank how deadly each state’s highways become during the Christmas travel period. The results ranked Louisiana second-worst in the nation, behind only Mississippi.

A Deadly Pattern on Louisiana Roads

According to the report, Louisiana recorded 82 Christmas-period traffic deaths from 2014–2023. When adjusted for population, that equals 17.6 fatalities per one million residents, a rate 65% higher than the U.S. average. That's an average of around 8 deaths per year during the week surrounding Christmas in the state.

Here's a breakdown of the percentage of fatalities by type:

Drivers account for 53.09% of Louisiana's Christmas fatalities.

Pedestrians make up 24.69%, one of the highest rates in the country.

Passengers (17.28%) and bicyclists (4.94%) make up the rest.

Louisiana also ranks 8th in the nation for pedestrian holiday deaths, a statistic that hits especially hard given how many people are out shopping, walking in busy parking lots, and attending Christmas events this month.

Five Southern States Dominate the Top 10

Louisiana isn’t alone. Half of the 10 deadliest states for Christmas driving are in the South:

Mississippi

Louisiana

Alabama

Florida

South Carolina

Whether it's long rural highways, higher-speed travel, distracted drivers, or heavier holiday congestion, the South continues to struggle with improving road safety during the busiest travel season of the year.

Why Christmas Travel Is So Dangerous

The National Safety Council estimates that more than 130 people may die on U.S. roads during Christmas Day alone, with alcohol impairment remaining the leading cause of fatal crashes.

Holiday travel brings together a variety of risk factors that are elevated during the holidays:

More drivers on the road

Longer distances traveled

Increased drinking at parties and gatherings

Fatigue from late-night shopping or celebrations

Distracted driving

Seasonal stress and rushing

Even a small lapse in attention can have devastating consequences.

One risk factor not mentioned is the possibility of hazardous road conditions, especially in the south where drivers aren't normally prepared for potentially icy road conditions. In fact, according to World Population Review, Louisiana also has some of the worst road conditions in the country, ranking only ahead of Rhode Island and Hawaii.

How to Stay Safe on Louisiana Roads This Holiday Season

Personal injury attorney Justin Hosman, who helped lead the analysis, says preventing tragedy often comes down to simple, intentional choices:

Stay sober and focused. - If alcohol is part of your holiday plans, arrange for a rideshare, a designated driver, or stay where you celebrate.

Always buckle up - Seatbelts remain the most effective lifesaving tool in a crash.

Reduce distractions - Put the phone away. Avoid eating, adjusting music constantly, or multitasking behind the wheel.

Give yourself extra time - Christmas traffic is inevitable. Speeding and rushing only increase your chances of making a dangerous mistake.

These are all very reasonable suggestions which are recommended throughout the year, but especially noteworthy around the holidays. Keep these choices in mind as Christmas approaches to help keep yourself (and the drivers around you) safe this holiday season.