(LAFAYETTE, La.) - Christmas is one of my favorite times of year, and as we're anxiously awaiting winter (and hopefully another snow event) Lafayette's Moncus Park is preparing as well. Christmas in the Park, runs from Friday, December 12 through Sunday, December 14 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Moncus Park. Back for its fifth year, this ever-growing holiday tradition brings three nights of festive light displays, holiday music, and family fun under the oaks, all supporting one of Moncus Park’s biggest fundraisers of the year.

Free Attractions for 2025 at Christmas in the Park

This year’s free attractions include Santa’s Workshop, a glowing Christmas Light Tunnel, the Artisans Market, and the crowd-favorite Snow Experience. Kids (and kids at heart) can also enjoy the playground and treehouses while live local music fills the air Friday and Saturday. Then on Sunday night, the holiday classic ELF lights up the big screen for the perfect cozy finale.

Low-cost Things to Enjoy

Guests can add a little extra magic with $5 s’mores sets, photos with Santa, and plenty of festive food and drinks from local food trucks.

Parking for Christmas in the Park

Parking is $20 on-site or free with shuttle service from Blackham Coliseum.

So grab your cocoa, snap a selfie with Santa, and make it a night to remember at Christmas in the Park at Moncus Park is Lafayette. It's going to once again be an amazing holiday celebration. For even more details on the big event, you can visit the Moncus Park website.