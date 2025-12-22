LAFAYETTE, La (KPEL 96.5) - It's that time of year again. Soon families and friends will gather together to celebrate, share presents and feast on holiday meals. It's also time to remind you that your trash schedule as well as public transportation will have changes the week of Christmas. Lafayette Consolidated Government has announced changes to both garbage pickup and public transportation to allow city workers time to enjoy family and friends as well this holiday season.

Lafayette Garbage Collection Changes for Christmas/New Year's Day 2025

AWS garbage collection will not run on Christmas Day or New Year's Day. Both of these dates fall on Thursday. So if you normally have garbage collection on Thursday, you will be able to put your trash cans at the street Christmas night for pickup on Friday morning. You are also allowed to place additional bagged household trash on each holiday. *Reminder - trash bags must be at least three feet away from the cart to allow can cranes to operate properly. Houses that normally put out trash for Friday pickup will move to Saturday.

Lafayette Public Transit Changes for Christmas/New Year's Day 2026

The following changes will take place over the holidays

Wednesday, December 24th - Day service until 2:30pm, night owl service from 2:30pm until 8:30pm, paratransit services available from 5:45am until 8:30pm

Thursday, December 25th - No Service will be available

Friday, December 26th - Normal day service, night owl and paratransit service resumes

Wednesday, December 31st - Normal day service, night owl and paratransit services

Thursday, January 1 - No Service will be available

Friday, January 2 - Normal day service, night owl and paratransit service resumes

City/Parish Building schedule

According to LCG, all City-Parish buildings will close on December 24th, December 25th and January 1, 2026.