(Lafayette, LA) - Every year, the residents of Lafayette and the surrounding areas hit the shopping strips, mall, and stores across town preparing for Christmas. Along with getting gifts, another tradition happens at this time. Noel Acadien au Village returns to Acadian Village for its 45th holiday wonderland from December 1-23, 2025 (weather permitting). Over half a million lights will brighten up your spirits as the buildings, trees, and open areas come to life with the colors of Christmas.

Plenty to See at Acadian Village

As you walk though the entrance, you're greeted with a giant 'NOEL ACADIEN' sign welcoming you into the holiday wonderland. You'll slowly wind your way through walkways strung up with lights, along with lighting displays on the trees, buildings and even free-standing animated light displays. Take your time, as you don't want to just rush through the experience.

You can also make your way to the pavilion where there is nightly entertainment from bands, children's choirs and more. You'll also be able to take photos with Santa and enjoy some delicious food and drinks (yes, there will be hot chocolate) while you're enjoying your evening. If you're not done shopping, there are opportunities to pick up some last minute gifts for families and friends. If you're looking for a little more excitement, the carnival rides will definitely get your pulse rate up. Ticket kiosks are conveniently located near the rides.

What Noel Acadien au Village Does for Acadian Village

The annual event helps to raise funds for LARC and their work supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families here in Acadiana. The money raised helps LARC in their efforts to fully involve the people they assist into the workforce and community here.

Noel Acadien Event Information:

Dates : December 1-23, 2025 from 5:30 pm until 9:00 pm nightly (weather permitting)

: December 1-23, 2025 from 5:30 pm until 9:00 pm nightly (weather permitting) Parking: Free. Enter from W. Broussard/New Hope Rd intersection

Free. Enter from W. Broussard/New Hope Rd intersection Tickets : Tickets can be purchased for $11.00 (plus $1 fee) at the LARC website here. Children under 3 admitted free. Advance tickets can be purchased at area Shop Rite locations. Tickets also available at the gate for $12.00

: Tickets can be purchased for $11.00 (plus $1 fee) at the LARC website here. Children under 3 admitted free. Advance tickets can be purchased at area Shop Rite locations. Tickets also available at the gate for $12.00 Raffle Tickets: Cash prizes can be won by purchasing $10 raffle tickets here

Cash prizes can be won by purchasing $10 raffle tickets here Photos with Santa : Various package available, with all the details here

: Various package available, with all the details here Volunteer: If you'd like to volunteer to assist LARC and Noel Acadien au Village 2025 with parking, concessions or Christmas characters, click here (availability limited).

While you're hustling and bustling this holiday season, take a little time to enjoy the lights, sounds and scenes of Noel Acadien au Village, and have yourself a merry Christmas.