(KPEL-FM) - With the holidays in full swing, and Mardi Gras season around the corner, it's the perfect time to think about King Cakes. Normally, you'll start to see them pop up in stores in the beginning of January as 12th Night occurs, but you may not be aware that you can get Christmas-themed King Cakes in December.

Where to Get Christmas King Cakes

Olde Tyme Grocery (via Caywood & Randazzo's)

Leave it to our enterprising friends at Old Tyme Grocery to help get you into the holiday spirit. From time to time they will create a bulk order and bring them from Caywood & Randazzo's in New Orleans all the way back to Lafayette. In fact, they're taking orders through December 7th for pickup on December 11th and 12th. All you'll need to do is visit their Christmas King Cake Order link to place yours.

You can choose from a variety of flavors including Traditional, Cream Cheese, Pecan Praline and Strawberry. They're decorated with red and green sprinkles and having sampled Randazzo's King Cakes in the past, I can tell you, you won't be disappointed. If you're willing to take a drive, Randazzo's store will begin offering Christmas King Cakes on December 11th, 2025 beginning at 8:00AM

Joe Gambino's Bakery

Having grown up in New Orleans in my younger years, the excitement would build every June when my (and most of my siblings') birthdays would occur. The family favorite cake was the Doberge cake from Gambino's. When we moved to Lafayette we were happy that the tradition could continue as Gambino's had a location here as well. Their king cakes were just as memorable, but I had no idea that they made Christmas King Cakes as well. Called 'Kringle Cakes', you can order from the Joe Gambino's website and they'll ship nationwide. You can also pick up your Kringle Cake at the Lafayette location at 3802 Johnston St. beginning December 8th (but you're HIGHLY encouraged to pre-order by calling them at 337-406-9066 to make sure they will have your favorite flavor available).

As we receive information on any more Christmas King Cake locations, we'll be adding to this list. In the meantime, be sure to either pre-order with Olde Tyme Grocery or call Gambino's starting Monday, December 8th so you'll be the hero of your upcoming holiday gathering.